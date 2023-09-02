Solario Stakes: Aablan demonstrates promise for Charlie Appleby after Sandown success under James Doyle

Aablan battled back gamely to claim the honours in the Virgin Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown.

The Group Three contest has a fine roll of honour, with the likes of Kingman, Too Darn Hot and 2018 Derby victor Masar all landing the contest in the last 10 years.

Like Masar, Aablan was representing trainer Charlie Appleby in the blue Godolphin silks and he carried plenty of market confidence after winning on debut at Newmarket last month.

Sent off the 7/4 favourite in the hands of James Doyle, Aablan went to challenge two furlongs out but could not quite get his head in front of leader Inishfallen and looked set to be swamped as Starlore was unleashing his run down the outside.

However, Aablan kept finding between those two rivals, digging deep to get his head in front just strides from the post, prevailing by a neck from 22/1 shot Inishfallen.

Devil's Point finished with a flourish widest of all to be beaten a length and a quarter in third, with Starlore edged into fourth by a short head.

Heredia the Atalanta hero for Hannon

Image: Heredia comes through to land the Atalanta Stakes under Sean Levey

Heredia finished with a flourish to land the Virgin Bet Atalanta Stakes.

Richard Hannon's charge was a convincing Listed winner at Haydock last time out and was duly sent off the 5/2 favourite to add to her tally in this Group Three affair.

Settled towards the back of the field as Roman Mist cut out the early running, Heredia was clearly travelling well coming into the straight and when Sean Levey gave the signal, she made rapid strides down the middle of the track.

Heredia seized the advantage inside the final furlong and while Queen For You tried to match her, the winner proved three-quarters of a length too good at the line. Last year's race winner was a further length and a quarter back in third.

All roads lead back to the bet365 Cambridgeshire for Dual Identity, who took full advantage of a fall in the weights to go one better than 12 months ago in the Virgin Bet Handicap.

Image: Dual Identity and Marco Ghiani pull well clear at Sandown

Out of sorts in his five previous starts this term the William Knight-trained five-year-old, who finished third in the Cambridgeshire last year, made light work of his opponents in the mile-and-a-quarter contest after routing his rivals by four and a half lengths.

Following the race Dual Identity was made a 10/1 chance for the Cambridgeshire on September 30 by William Hill.

Oisin Orr can add riding a winner at Sandown to his CV after making his first appearance at the track a triumphant one aboard Maywake (13/2) in the opening Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily Handicap.

Getting a nice tow into the race the Richard Fahey-trained five-year-old appeared to appreciate the drop back to seven furlongs after appearing not to quite see out a mile last time out at Windsor when defeating favourite King Cabo by four lengths.

Image: Maywake races to victory at Sandown under Oisin Orr

Ralph Beckett continued his excellent run of form after Classical Song took a step forward from her debut when running out a ready winner of the Virgin Bet Maiden Fillies' Stakes in the colours of Doreen Tabor.

Sent off the 4/6 Favourite to go one better than on her debut at Goodwood the €420,000 purchase justified her cramped odds in the hands of Ryan Moore with a clear cut three length success to set up a step up in class.