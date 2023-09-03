Prix du Moulin: Sauterne strikes Group One gold at ParisLongchamp as hot favourite Big Rock is beaten

Sauterne finished with a flourish to deny the front-running Big Rock a top-level success in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp.

Having picked up the silver medal behind Ace Impact in the the French Derby and Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois, the Christopher Head-trained Big Rock sent off favourite to make it third time lucky in Group One company and went straight to the front in the hands of Aurelien Lemaitre.

After setting a sound gallop before easing off the pace, Lemaitre kicked again on the home bend and soon had the majority of his rivals in trouble in behind.

However, it became clear in the final furlong that Big Rock's exertions were beginning to take their toll and he was unable to resist the late charge of Sauterne and Tony Piccone.

The winner, who placed in the French 1000 Guineas, the Prix Jean Prat and the Prix Rothschild earlier this season, was completing a big-race double on the card for trainer Patrice Cottier following the victory of the Champion Stakes-bound Horizon Dore in the Prix du Prince d'Orange.

A tilt at the Qipco Champion Stakes looms large for Horizon Dore after he continued his rise through the ranks with a runaway victory in the Prix du Prince d'Orange.

Runner-up to Big Rock in the Prix de Guiche in May, Patrice Cottier's charge had since won a Listed prize and the Group Two Prix Eugene Adam.

Image: Horizon Dore lands the Prix Prince d'Orange at ParisLongchamp

He had to carry a penalty for his most recent win stepping back into a Group Three, but nevertheless proved a different class to his rivals in the hands of Cristian Demuro, teeing him up for a possible outing on Arc weekend before travelling across the Channel for Qipco Champions Day at Ascot.

Pauline Chehboub, racing manager for her family's Gousserie Racing operation, told Sky Sports Racing: "That (Champion Stakes) is the plan for him and has been since his win in the Eugene Adam. We are very pleased with him, he's a Group One horse in the making and he has a bright future. We really love him.

"We are excited to have him and think about the Champion Stakes in October. I think he will maybe come back here for the Prix Dollar as there is now three weeks between the Dollar and the Champion Stakes, which is perfect for him."

Exciting juvenile Beauvatier maintained his unbeaten record with a decisive success in the Prix la Rochette.

Yann Barberot's colt bolted up on his racecourse debut at Chantilly in the spring and had since completed his hat-trick with further victories at Saint-Cloud and Deauville.

Image: Beauvatier (1/4 favourite) eases to victory in the Group Three Prix la Rochette

Stepping up to Group Three level for the first time, the son of Lope De Vega a short-priced favourite to bring up the four-timer and ultimately did so in fine style.

After being settled in midfield for much of the seven-furlong journey by Maxime Guyon, Beauvatier quickened to the lead entering the final furlong and was not fully extended to beat Evade comfortably.

The obvious next port of call for the winner is the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, run over the same course and distance on the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe undercard on October 1.

"I'm so delighted, how lucky we are to have such a young prospect that is winning all the time. I hope it is just the beginning of a long story," said winning owner Gitte Allaire.

"He (Guyon) was very satisfied, he said he could have done whatever he wanted him to do and I want to congratulate Yann Barberot and and the whole team.

"The horse is really cool and he did the job, but he can do so much more.

"It's always a dream when you have a good horse and we are so happy and lucky."

Hot favourite Skazino could finish only fifth as the Prix Gladiateur went to Lastotchka.