Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bangor-on-Dee hosting quality jumps action before Ripon card

Bangor-on-Dee hosts quality jumping action with the Dan and Harry Skelton team combining with Quid Pro Quo (3:00); Ripon hosts some more evening flat action, with William Haggas having a runner on the card; watch both meetings live on Sky Sports Racing

Monday 4 September 2023 12:49, UK

Bangor-On-Dee
Image: Bangor-On-Dee hosts some Tuesday jumping action

It’s excellent jumping action on Tuesday at Bangor-on-Dee, before the evening fare comes from Ripon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.00 Bangor-on-Dee - Skelton team looking for more success

Harry Skelton made a winning return to the saddle last month and would have a pretty good chance taking the ride on Quid Pro Quo in the Carr & Associates LLP Handicap Chase (3:00).

The seven-year-old steps up to three miles for the first time and should be suited by the distance after a string of placed efforts so far this season.

Court Master is very consistent and will take a bit of beating for Richie McLernon and Neil Mulholland, while Alan King runs Fidux who shoulders top weight under Tom Cannon.

6.00 Ripon - Trio of recent winners clash

The evening action comes from Ripon with the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap (6:00) looking a competitive feature from the Garden Racecourse.

Roger Fell & Sean Murray's Oso Rapido was victorious when stepped down to Class 5 level at Redcar last month but this is a considerably trickier heat here.

Fortamour has won three times at this track and must have every chance for Ben Haslam, while Starproof and Strong Johnson are also last-time-out winners.

6.30 Ripon - Eastern Charm goes for another quick-fire success

Eastern Charm has been in superb form of late and will look to give William Haggas another victory in the Nationalracehorseweek.UK Fillies' Handicap (6:30).

She's 16lb above her initial winning mark and has won five times in her last six starts - Tom Marquand takes the ride.

If she disappoints, it could be frontrunner Gone that picks up the pieces on her first start at Ripon, while Urban Decay makes handicap debut and definitely could have more to come for Danny Tudhope and Michael Bell.

Watch every race from Bangor-on-Dee and Ripon on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday 5 September.

