Prix du Moulin de Longchamp: Big Rock team with Champions Day option after ParisLongchamp defeat

Christopher Head was left feeling frustrated having seen Big Rock collect another big-race silver medal in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp.

The talented son of Rock Of Gibraltar strung together a four-race winning sequence earlier in the campaign that included a five-length defeat of Champion Stakes-bound Horizon Dore at Chantilly in May.

However, the colt's successful run came to an end when second to Arc favourite Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club.

Image: Sauterne downs Big Rock in the Group One Prix du Moulin

He has since dropped back down to a mile, but has again had to settle for the runner-up spot, firstly when bumping into an in-form Inspiral in the Jacques le Marois and then when passed late on by the fast-finishing Sauterne at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

"He's very consistent with his performance and is always improving a little bit," said Head.

"But we have a hard time of course against a horse with a certain turn of foot being on our back and we are always vulnerable to that kind of strategy.

"It is a bit frustrating because he is really worthy of getting a Group One win but he is just missing out for now."

If connections continue to persevere at the mile distance, Big Rock could be seen at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day where he holds an entry for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

However, Head stressed the team are in no rush to make their next move, with the colt's versatility meaning all options remain on the table.

"I need to speak with Yeguada Centurion [owners] and we will go wherever they want me to go," continued Head.

"I think he's pretty versatile and can do pretty much whatever we want and we can adjust strategy accordingly.

"It's still an option [Ascot] of course and we are considering all options, but it is a bit early to say right now. We would be more than honoured to go there as they are really important races for not just horses but also trainers and owners, it's a pretty impressive place."

Image: Blue Rose Cen crosses the line well clear of her rivals in the Prix de Diane

There is another big weekend on the horizon for both Head and owners Yeguada Centurion as Blue Rose Cen heads to the Prix Vermeille to put her Arc aspirations to the test.

The three-year-old has been the star of Head's rise up the training ranks, while he also has another high-class proposition waiting in the wings in Ramatuelle.

The daughter of Justify, whose owners include former NBA star Tony Parker, has won three of her five career starts and having been narrowly denied by Vandeek in the Prix Morny has options in both England and America for her next outing.

Head continued: "She is doing fine and everything is OK. We still have both options available for the end of the season - there is the Cheveley Park Stakes and the Breeders' Cup too - and we are just waiting a little bit to be sure what the owner is wanting to do."

A trip to Newmarket on September 30 would see Ramatuelle continue to ply her trade over six furlongs.

However, a tilt at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in Santa Anita would see the precocious youngster step up to a mile, with her handler intrigued to see how she gets on when they stretch the elastic of her stamina.

He added: "There is always the possibility that the filly will stay at three so at some point there will be probably be progression to the distances she is likely to encounter.

"It is very interesting and we can't wait to try this and see what her limits are."