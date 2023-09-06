Today on Sky Sports Racing: Quartet of meetings on busy Wednesday of action with Bath, Hexham and Lingfield!

There’s plenty going on with Bath, Southwell and Lingfield hosting flat action as well as a cracking jumps card over at Hexham, live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.00 Bath - Haggas hoping for more from Tamilla

A strong field of nine head to post for the EBF Fillies' Handicap (4:00) and no doubt William Haggas will be expecting more from class-dropper Tamilla.

She's been highly tried this season and now drops into a Class 4 handicap, having won at this level back in August 2022 - a revival would surely see her go close.

Roger Varian trains Warren Hill who will surely go off favourite after a big success at Nottingham last time, while Mayfair Gold has placed on her last two starts for the Alan King team.

3.05 Lingfield - Trio of winners clash in excellent novice

Over at Lingfield Park, the At The Races App Market Movers Novice Stakes (3:05) looks a particularly informative heat with no fewer than three recent winners in the field.

Master Of My Fate won over this trip at Pontefract on debut for the John Quinn team, although he probably would need to improve again here.

Another with a victory is Richard Hannon's Musselburgh winner Love Billy Boy - he drops in class after a third at the Ebor meeting and has got a lofty rating of 88 - Sean Levey takes the ride.

The other winner in the field is Charlie Fellowes' Tan Rapido who built on his debut second to land a Windsor maiden in July and returns under Callum Shepherd.

5.45 Hexham - Cobden catches the eye at Hexham

The jumping action comes from Hexham and Harry Cobden has made the trip up north, riding in the At The Races App Form Study Handicap Hurdle (5:45) for the Brian Ellison team.

Punxsutawney Phil tops the weights having struggled on the flat of late, although the booking of Cobden is definitely something to note.

Adrian Keatley's Belvedere Blast has won three times this summer but will need to bounce back having been pulled up when last seen at Market Rasen in July, while Copper Beach has been steadily progressive but you feel he could do with some help from the handicapper.

