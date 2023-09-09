Qatar Prix Vermeille: James Doyle relishing French Group One test with Yorkshire Oaks heroine Warm Heart

James Doyle is relishing the chance to once again link-up with Warm Heart in the Qatar Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The 35-year-old was in the saddle aboard Aidan O'Brien's Royal Ascot scorer when she notched her first Group One victory in the Yorkshire Oaks last month and she now has the opportunity to add another big-race success to her CV in the feature contest on Arc Trials Day.

The daughter of Galileo arrives in the French capital having won four of her last five starts and advertised both her class and courage when victorious on the Knavesmire, beating Free Wind and her Irish Oaks-winning stablemate Savethelastdance.

Image: James Doyle is all action on Warm Heart (right) to beat Frankie Dettori on Free Wind

Doyle said: "I'm really looking forward to it, it looks like they have had a warm week over there and as we know she likes fast ground so hopefully that will suit her.

"She's very tenacious, she showed that at York when Free Wind came up to her. She certainly tries hard and has a good cruising speed as well.

"I feel very lucky to be called upon and fingers crossed it will be a big weekend."

O'Brien said of his runner: "She's in good form and her last run at York was very good. "She likes nice, fast ground and she's very comfortable at a mile and a half so we're looking forward to seeing her run again.

"She probably won't run get to run in this part of the world after Sunday as the ground might get soft so she might head for the Breeders' Cup, if everything went well."

Coolmore are also represented by Joseph O'Brien's consistent performer Above The Curve, while William Haggas' Sea Silk Road gets another crack at Group One action in a race the raiders have done well in recently.

Local hopes will rest with Blue Rose Cen, who has helped propel trainer Christopher Head to the top tier of the training ranks and now the dual Classic winner will have her stamina put to the test as connections contemplate a tilt at the Arc.

The high-class daughter of Churchill would need to be supplemented for Europe's richest middle-distance contest, but a strong showing in her first try at a mile and a half would give Head and owners Yeguada Centurion SL plenty to think about.

"She's doing fine and she goes into the race very well," said Head.

"We are trying her over a distance that is very different from the beginning just to see what we will do in the future. We need to see what she can do over 2,400 metres to be sure about what we do over the next year.

"There is still the possibility she will get supplemented for the Arc. That will all depend on the result of the Vermeille and her aptitude over that kind of distance."