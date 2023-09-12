Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester in focus on Tuesday as jumps season proper draws near

With the jumps season proper beginning to appear on the horizon, the focus of the Sky Sports Racing cameras is on Worcester on Tuesday, all live from 1.50pm.

4.05 Worcester - Recent winners clash in competitive handicap

A pair of recent winners clash in a competitive renewal of the Anja Potze Fine Jewellery Worcester Handicap Hurdle (4.05).

The Bowen team - trainer Peter and jockey Sean - are back again with in-form four-year-old Karavomylos after scoring over this course and distance last month.

Kayley Woollacott's Nickelsonthedime has a pair of wins and second to his name in 2023 and still appears capable of plenty of improvement at the age of nine.

They look the pair to beat once more, with a few arriving with questions to answer following below-par efforts, notably Chives for Nicky Henderson and Nico de Boinville.

Perhaps it could be the turn of the consistent Hardy Boy to strike, with Ben Pauling's charge reverting to hurdling following a luckless spell over fences.

2.25 Worcester - Iron Heart makes first start for Bowen team

Runaway jockeys championship leader Sean Bowen teams up with father Peter on three occasions on the afternoon card including aboard recent recruit Iron Heart in the Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow Handicap Chase (2.25).

It could be a shrewd acquisition for the stable, with the horse having reached a rating of 110 when formerly trained by David Pipe before a spell on the flat.

He returns to racing over obstacles up against six rivals including Neil Mulholland's Glajou, who is winless since success at this track in August last year.

Bottom weight Shot Tower gave the talented Valentino Dancer half a scare at Newton Abbot 10 days ago but is still looking for a first career victory for Joe Ponting.

3.00 Worcester - Police Academy on a hat-trick mission

Since switching from Oliver Sherwood to Fergal O'Brien, Police Academy is two out of two and looks to have a strong chance of landing the hat-trick in the Get Pulling With PJ Nicholls SsangYong Novices' Handicap Hurdle (3.00).

Useful claiming rider Ben Sutton has ridden her on both occasions and takes 7lb off once more here.

Top weight Izayte ran well twice here in August without scoring but should be ready to take advantage if Police Academy underwhelms.

Painless Potter was behind Izayte two starts back but close enough to merit consideration.

Tuesday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

