Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Who emerged as challengers to Ace Impact on Trials Day and who disappointed?

With the countdown well and truly on to the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday October 1, Calum Wilson and Jamie Lynch take a look at the key takeaways from Trials Day at ParisLongchamp.

The Trial - Qatar Prix Foy

What we learned?...

The first of three informative contests on the card, the Qatar Prix Foy was noticeably run at a pedestrian pace, causing a significant sprint to the line.

Positioning proved key as Place Du Carrousel got first run on 4/7 favourite Iresine, who does not hold an Arc entry.

Place Du Carrousel's advantage was narrowing as the front two passed the post, but showed she had the stamina for a mile-and-a-half - the first time she'd been tried over that trip - by holding off a very useful rival.

It would be a fairly large leap to go from this to Arc glory but she remains a valuable each-way price.

Senior form analyst Jamie Lynch…

"Place Du Carrousel might not be a better horse than Iresine but might well have been fitter and faster.

"This race was over two seconds slower than the Prix Niel and four seconds slower than the Prix Vermeille so they really turned it into a foot race after a steady early pace.

"It was just a matter of getting first run for Place Du Carrousel, while Iresine just left it too late. I'd be very forgiving of Iresine."

Arc odds... Place Du Carrousel – 33/1 (from 40s)

The Trial - Qatar Prix Vermeille

What we learned?...

The Arc may not have been, and still not be, on the agenda for Warm Heart but she has at least proved herself capable of mixing it with the best in that class.

Aidan O'Brien's filly, who is now five from seven this season having already picked up the Ribblesdale and the Yorkshire Oaks, showed a fine attitude to win the Qatar Prix Vermeille, despite not having the smoothest of journeys.

A stumble out of the gates led James Doyle to be caught in a less than ideal spot on the inside of chief rival Blue Rose Cen, but both rider and horse had enough quality to get themselves out.

Having then looked vulnerable to the challenge of Melo Melo on the outside, Warm Heart stuck her neck out to win by a short head.

Connections already have nine of Warm Heart's stablemates entered in the Arc so would need to supplement her for the big one next month.

Image: Warm Heart has won five of her seven starts for Aidan O'Brien this year

Senior form analyst Jamie Lynch…

"If you watch the start, you'll see Warm Heart's head kissing the turf as she stumbled and lost momentum. Thankfully, she recovered quickly because she's very straightforward.

"On the home turn, James Doyle had a tiny gap to get Warm Heart to the inside of Blue Rose Cen and did well to get out of the pocket.

"A furlong-and-a-half out, I'd have called Melo Melo as the winner because she was coming with the most momentum on the outside.

"So, how did Warm Heart pull out a bit more? Well, a lot of that is down to what James Doyle says about how she just waits in front and you can see that when she was flicking her ears back and forth in the final strides. She had plenty left in the tank if it was needed.

"She's suddenly a really interesting middle-distance filly. She's not among Ballydoyle's Arc team at the moment but she could be their best option now.

"Blue Rose Cen came with the most attention because she'd won the Guineas and the Oaks in France.

"I don't think she was ever travelling as well as she is capable of. If she had been, she could have kept Warm Heart in that hole behind her."

Arc odds... Warm Heart – 12/1 (needs to be supplemented) Blue Rose Cen – 25/1 (from 18s)

The Trial - Qatar Prix Niel

What we learned?...

The main attraction going into Trials Day, Feed The Flame suffered just his second career defeat in the Qatar Prix Niel as the former Grand Prix de Paris winner failed to get to Fantastic Moon in a messily-run race.

The culprit of that mess appeared to be outsider King Of Records, who had clearly been tasked with setting the pace for Pascal Bary's 1/2 favourite but instead ended up going out on his own and becoming too detached from Feed The Flame.

As had been the case earlier on the card in the Prix Foy, positioning proved key as Fantastic Moon got first run from the chasing pack.

Feed The Flame, to his credit, made eye-catching progress from the rear but ran out of time and grass, having to settle for second.

Defeat, yes, but not total deflation for those who have backed Feed The Flame for the Arc next month. If you are keeping the faith, 12/1 looks like a gift from above.

Senior form analyst Jamie Lynch…

"Feed The Flame was ridden out the back because they had confidence in the pacemaker King Of Records but he effectively wasn't sharing in their plans in the end.

"The front-runner opened up as they turned in but with every increase in distance from the pack, he became less connected with the horse he was supposed to be helping.

"Feed The Flame ran seven lengths faster than Fantastic Moon in the final four furlongs. He's clearly the best horse in this race, but just couldn't show it.

"Fantastic Moon was right at the head of the peloton and in the perfect position to pick up where Feed The Flame couldn't, five lengths ahead of his rival at the top of the straight. He's a German Derby winner from a race with 20 runners so he has the quality.

"The main thing for Feed The Flame is it's happened in the trial and not the main event. There will be lessons learned from this."