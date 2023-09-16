Today on Sky Sports Racing: Doncaster all set for Leger Classic with Frankie Dettori set for final ride

It’s a blockbuster clash on Saturday as the Betfred St Leger looks an epic renewal at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.35 Doncaster - Dettori stars in final Leger

There's any amount of potential headline acts on show as nine will go to post for the final Classic of the season, the Betfred St Leger (3:35).

Frankie Dettori will ride Arrest in his final Leger, having made the eleventh-hour decision to ride the son over Frankel over antepost favourite Gregory.

Image: Frankie Dettori performs his famous flying dismount celebration after Gregory's success in the Queen's Vase

Both runners are trained by John & Thady Gosden, with the latter a Royal Ascot winner under Dettori, who will now be ridden by Kieran Shoemark.

Aidan O'Brien runs four with Ryan Moore opting to ride Continuous, while The King and The Queen will be aiming for a first Classic winner with Desert Hero.

He won the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot and Tom Marquand again takes the ride.

3.00 Doncaster - Spycatcher could continue solid run

The Group 2 Park Stakes (3:00) looks a cracker with a top-class field of six and the consistent Spycatcher could provide the in-form Karl Burke team with another winner.

He steps up to seven furlongs after a big run in the Prix Maurice de Gheest - a similar run could well be sufficient here.

The John & Thady Gosden-trained Audience has progressed throughout the season winning the Criterion Stakes in July and put up a career-best effort, while Sandrine has plenty of back class for the Andrew Balding team.

2.25 Doncaster - Portland ultra-competitive as ever

Earlier on the card, the Betfred Portland Handicap (2:25) will take some solving with a full field of 22 heading to post over the flying five furlongs.

Michael Appleby's Annaf has been plying his trade in Group company - this is a step down in class but as a result, will top the weights under Rossa Ryan.

Call Me Ginger has enjoyed a resurgence in form winning at Chester before claiming a competitive heat at Ascot last time and bids for the hat-trick off a 4lb higher mark, while George Baker's Wolverhampton winner Get It and the Michael Wigham-trained Intrinsic Bond also catch the eye.

Sky Bet odds I Today's race cards

Watch the final day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster, live on Sky Sports Racing.