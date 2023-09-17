St Leger Festival: Matilda Picotte shines in Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster as Rogue Lightning strikes in Scarbrough

Matilda Picotte made every yard of the running to win the Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies' Stakes at Doncaster.

Third in the 1000 Guineas in the spring, Matilda Picotte had failed to strike in three subsequent starts but returned to form in some style in this Group Three contest.

Oisin Murphy had Kieran Cotter's charge smartly away, seizing the initiative from the off and settling into a nice rhythm on the front as Cachet, last year's 1000 Guineas winner who was making her seasonal bow, raced on her heels.

Cachet was starting the feel the pace with a couple of furlongs to run, however, dropping back as Murphy kicked on again on Matilda Picotte, opening up a handy gap.

Nigiri tried to challenge inside the last of the seven furlongs, but Matilda Picotte (6/1) was too good, coming home three and three-quarter lengths clear, with a further two lengths back to Vetiver, who just pipped Cachet for third by a nose.

Image: Matilda Picotte's connections celebrate their victory in the Sceptre

Cotter said: "She deserved that, she got chinned by a good horse of Jim Bolger's (Clever And Cool) last time out in a Listed race, but that was over seven furlongs and 110 yards. I thought today back at seven and on less testing ground she'd take the beating. She's a serious horse.

"Plans were on hold until after today, but we might look at the Prix de la Foret. There's another Group Three at Newmarket that could be an option, too.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former jumps star Tom Scudamore showed he still has plenty of class as he cruised to victory in the Leger Legends charity race on I Still Have Faith.

"I don't think next year she'll have a problem dropping back down to six, but this year I just felt three-year-olds find it hard against the older sprinters.

"She's never ducked a challenge from day one. Her run in the Guineas was good enough to do what she did today and we felt we had her back to 100 per cent. It was fantastic, she put some serious fillies to bed there.

"She's probably going to the sales at the end of the year so she might not be mine, but she could be a serious sprinter next year with another year on her back."

Abbaye next for Scarbrough star?

Image: Rogue Lightning gets the better of Raasel to win the Scarbrough Stakes at Doncaster

Rogue Lightning (9/4) set up a potential trip to Paris for the Prix de l'Abbaye after getting the better of a great battle with Raasel to win the Listed Scarbrough Stakes.

Owned by the Rogues Gallery Racing syndicate, the Tom Clover-trained three-year-old was keen throughout but came with a fine challenge under Danny Tudhope to win by three-quarters-of-a-length at the line.

Rogue Lightning, who has now won three in a row, could now be lined up for a shot at the Group One Prix de l'Abbaye on Arc weekend at ParisLongchamp.