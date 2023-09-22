Weekend Winners: 40/1 Prix de l'Abbaye ante-post pick from host Kate Tracey plus a vote for favourite Highfield Princess

With Arc weekend just around the corner, the Weekend Winners team take a closer look at a typically open Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp, live on Sky Sports Racing on October 1.

At the head of the betting, Highfield Princess is fancied by plenty to get herself back among the winners after being a beaten even-money favourite in the Flying Five at the Curragh last time.

Archie Watson's Bradsell got the better of Highfield Princess at Royal Ascot earlier this year but is another on the comeback trail after disappointing in Ireland.

At The Races expert Declan Rix…

"I thought this was a tricky race to get to grips with.

"For me, Highfield Princess has been running well but she hasn't come back to the same level she had been at.

"Bradsell was also disappointing last time out when they blamed the ground and Azure Blue hasn't been seen since the July Cup.

"I've gone for a home contender with Couer de Pierre who was second in the race last season.

"He can be a bit hit and miss but definitely saves his best for ParisLongchamp, including when winning on Arc Trials Day a few weeks ago, so we know he's in good order."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell...

"It's going to be Highfield Princess for me and 3/1 is a cracking price.

"For the first time in a long time she was a little bit underwhelming at the Curragh but that's good news if, like me, you want to get back involved you can get a much bigger price than you might have got if she was in the first three.

"There were excuses for that run as well with vets saying she could have been in season, plus she was a bit awkward away.

"To then end up fifth was probably a better run than the bare result suggests.

"She's travelled well abroad before and is versatile on the ground so there's so many reasons to be with her."

Host Kate Tracey…

"We typically anticipate the Arc meeting having soft ground and plenty of rain so I thought Vadream would love that but the long-range forecast does look dry.

"There are still a few showers about so I'd very surprised if it was rattling quick ground.

"At 40/1, I'm chancing that conditions will be okay but that's a very fair price.

"She's been aimed at the race and this is her time of year."