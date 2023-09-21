Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live on Sky Sports Racing: Westover back bigger and better says Juddmonte's Barry Mahon

Westover, one of the leading British contenders for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, is firing on all cylinders and expected to enjoy the unusually dry forecast in Paris.

Ralph Beckett's colt, who finished sixth in last year's race on extremely soft ground, has been aimed directly at the end-of-season spectacular, which sees the world's best mile-and-a-half stars gather on October 1, live on Sky Sports Racing.

This year's contest sees Ace Impact as the one to beat, according to the betting market, but also includes a fascinating rematch between Westover and Hukum, with the latter coming out on top in an epic King George at Ascot in July.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing on Thursday, Barry Mahon, racing manager to owners Juddmonte said: "Westover is in good shape. He went to Salisbury last week and Ralph and Rob [Hornby] were delighted with how he went. That will have brought him forward plenty.

"I keep getting a daily update on the forecast from France saying there is no more rain forecast so it's set fair to be decent ground.

"We've shown we can be very versatile ground-wise, we just don't want it to turn heavy like last year. Rob was adamant the horse got stuck in the mud. Anything better than that will suit us just fine."

It's been a consistent campaign for Westover, returning with a fine effort behind Japanese superstar Equinox in the Dubai Sheema Classic before again filling the runners-up spot in the Coronation Cup.

He then made a successful trip over to France in July, landing the Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud before finishing a head behind Hukum at Ascot last time.

"Each of his runs this year has been an improvement," Mahon said. "His last run was a career-best so we're hopeful that he's still improving.

"He was a very big frame of a three-year-old and we felt he'd improve again at four."

Hukum (9/2) has been well supported for Arc glory, with Westover a tad more overlooked at 9/1, but Mahon believes they could reverse the form.

"There was nothing in it and we know Hukum is a top-class horse," Mahon said. "We'd be hopeful that with a different track on a different day, we could get a different outcome.

"It's not a given and it's the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe so there's top horses in it from top to bottom. It's going to be a top-class renewal and we're lucky to be a part of it."

The latest on Juddmonte's stars…

Arrest

"I was delighted with him [in the Leger, second]. To finish second in a Classic is never a bad thing.

"A bit like Westover, he's a big shell of a horse and he'll be a much better four-year-old. Frankie [Dettori] felt that as well when he got off the horse.

"It looks like he's finished for the year. He has a lot of strengthening to do. I'd say he'll start at a mile-and-a-half and anything up to a mile-and-six [furlongs], he'll be fine."

Image: Ryan Moore and Continuous pull clear of Arrest (left) to win the St Leger at Doncaster

Chaldean

"It's all systems go for the QEII [at Ascot]. I spoke to Andrew [Balding, trainer] yesterday and he's very happy with him.

"We'll have a racecourse gallop in the next couple of weeks just to put him spot on. He needed a break after France but he's fresh and well now."

Greek Order - Cambridgeshire

"He's in good form. He's a lovely, big horse. We were a little frustrated early in the season when it just wasn't happening for him but Ryan Moore kept saying to keep the faith and it's come right at last.

"We need a few to come out of the race but it's all systems go for the Cambridgeshire."

Nostrum

"We've no plans at the minute. He was quite sore behind after York so he needed a bit of rest and treatment. He's back cantering but we're going to take our time.

"His setback earlier in the year has just put us on the back foot a bit."

Image: Nostrum clears away to win the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket

Array

"He's in the Mill Reef at the weekend. I don't think the ground will be an issue for him because I always felt he'd go with a bit of ease in it so he looks on track for Newbury on Saturday."

Any names to watch?

"I don't want to jinx any of them but we do have some nice two-year-olds and a couple of Frankel fillies to run.

"We ran a nice filly last week called Rising Sign for Ger Lyons at Punchestown and a nice two-year-old for Andre Fabre called Zandy who is liable to go to the Marcel Boussac."