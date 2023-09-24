Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sunday jumping in focus at Plumpton with Harry Cobden on the hunt for more winners

Top jockey Harry Cobden is on the hunt for more winners down at Plumpton this Sunday on an intriguing jumps card, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.45 Plumpton - Call Me Rocky takes on six

Seven gather for the feature Friends & Family Remembering Norman Sharpe Handicap Hurdle (3.45) over two miles.

Call Me Rocky made a cracking start for Milton Harris after switching yards and looks to get back to winning ways, with Cobden back in the saddle following a good effort at Uttoxeter 11 days ago.

James Evans sends out just a fourth runner over jumps this season with Pillar Of Steel, who recently came over from the Henry Oliver stable.

Charlie Longsdon's Alien Storm landed a course and distance novices' hurdle in October last year and looks well-handicapped on his return from 153 days off.

Hiconic has enjoyed a stellar summer winning two of her four starts and would have to be taken seriously having finished runner-up at Worcester last month.

4.20 Plumpton - Bowen brothers clash in handicap chase

The Booked It Handicap Chase (4.20) is another tricky betting heat with little separating the six runners.

Chris Gordon's Only Money will top the weights under Rex Dingle and should be fancied having slipped to a mark just 2lb higher than his previous success.

The Robert Walford-trained Elios D'Or has won three of his last eight starts but will need to bounce back from a disappointing effort when beaten at Uttoxeter last month.

Line Of Descent, the mount of the recently returned James Bowen, would have strong claims on his Southwell victory in June but arrives having unseated at Newton Abbot last time.

Brother Sean, who remains well clear in the jumps jockeys' championship, is aboard Post No Bills for Ryan Potter.

Image: James Bowen returned to action for the first time in seven months this week after recovering from a broken arm

3.10 Plumpton - Two recent winners meet among 13

A competitive renewal of the Half Moon Plumpton Handicap Hurdle (3.10) features a couple of last-time winners.

Chris Gordon's Proper Twelve got off the mark at the eighth time of asking at Market Rasen in May and looks to build on that up 9lb in the weights.

Rebel Intentions went to Fontwell last month, coming away with a first career victory for Emma Lavelle and Dylan Whelan retains the ride.

Icare Grandchamp should strip fitter for his recent second at Fontwell and must be feared dropped in class for the powerful Gary And Jamie Moore combination.

