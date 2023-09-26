Today on Sky Sports Racing: John Gosden and Sir Michael Stoute teams line up for hot novice heats

The John & Thady Gosden yard as well as the Sir Michael Stoute team will have runners in intriguing novice heats at Lingfield and Newcastle on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.25 Lingfield - Varian runner looks to break beaten favourite tag

The At The Races App Market Movers Nursery Handicap (2:25) has 10 runners but they are a quality bunch with several who have contested some hot races in the last year.

Roger Varian's Nazron is yet to break his maiden despite being favourite for all three starts to date, although a handicap mark of 78 looks workable.

Seven of the ten have already won races, but Hint Of The Jungle catches the eye chasing a third successive win for the Ed Dunlop team, while Ollie Sangster's Boann improved to score at Southwell last month and a similar effort would give her a decent chance under Oisin Murphy.

4.45 Lingfield - Gosden going for another win in informative novice

The John & Thady Gosden team have won this race three times in the last four years so will fancy their chances with unraced Golden Horn gelding Enrico Caruso in the Free Tips Daily On Attheraces.com Novice Stakes (4:45).

The three-year-old is a half-brother to Group Two winner Richard Pankhurst and should go well, while stablemate Eastern Empress has a handicap mark of 77 and sets what is a fair standard.

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Lord Melbourne is a live danger having finished a good third at Salisbury, while Lope De Vega colt Indemnify debuts for the Roger Varian team.

6.30 Newcastle - Burke and Stoute looking to contend

Newcastle at this time of year can be very informative and the Quinnbet.con Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6:30) looks right up to scratch.

Karl Burke's Eranthis will be expected to go off favourite now dropping back from the mile distance into seven furlongs at Haydock last time out.

Sir Michael Stoute can send a good one up to Gosforth Park and runs Ulysses filly Guidecca under Saffie Osborne, having ran with credit at Newmarket and Lingfield of late.

