Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: 'I am very confident' - Jean-Claude Rouget all set for Ace Impact's Arc tilt

It took Jean-Claude Rouget 30 years to finally win the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe but the star French trainer is confident of a second victory in four years with Ace Impact.

Sottsass provided the Rouget team with a historic first win in the race back in 2020, striking late to deny In Swoop and Persian King with Cristian Demuro in the saddle.

The duo combine again this weekend with the French Derby hero Ace Impact, although it's not been a tried and tested route that a typical Arc contender might make, having only made his winning debut at provincial track Cagnes-Sur-Mer in January of this year.

"He should've run last autumn, but during the summer he was not like a horse has to be in June, July or August so we put him in the farm for a couple of months," Rouget told Sky Sports Racing.

"We decided to prep him for Cagnes-Sur-Mer on a very good track and he's only run five times which isn't too much.

"He showed good acceleration first time in Cagnes - in a few steps he showed he had a lot of class so secretly we thought he could win the Jockey Club (French Derby)."

The French Derby performance was blistering, flying down the outside to collar and pass hot favourite Big Rock in the final two furlongs to win by over three lengths at the line.

That performance propelled the son of Cracksman to the top of the Arc ante-post markets, a place he has stayed and currently rates a general 3/1 shot to win the ParisLongchamp feature.

"He left such a big impression with acceleration and speed between the 400m and 200m posts - he's a smashing horse," Rouget added.

"He's doing good gallops and coming back from the track well which is the most important thing. He's doing just the work he has to do.

"We are happy with him. I am very confident!"

The jockey tasked with guiding Ace Impact to victory is Sottsass' 2020 partner Demuro, who has enjoyed victory this season with Ace Impact as well as likely market rival Feed The Flame.

Demuro told Sky Sports Racing: "He's improving step by step for the Arc. He's happy here and he's working pretty good.

"In the morning he isn't as impressive as the afternoon but now he's improved his body and is in good position.

"We dream to win the Arc when we are young so to ride in the Arc is amazing - we're crossing our fingers!"

Watch the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sky Sports Racing on Tuesday 27 September.