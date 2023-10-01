Today on Sky Sports Racing: French Derby hero Ace Impact bids to land Europe’s richest race

Ace Impact won the Prix du Jockey Club back in June in blistering fashion and will look to add a prestigious Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe to his CV on Sunday afternoon, live on Sky Sports Racing.

3:05 ParisLongchamp - Group One stars clash in epic Arc renewal

This year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (3:05) looks right up to scratch with a multitude of Group One stars from around the globe heading to Paris for Europe's richest race.

Ace Impact is surely the place to start having won the French Derby earlier this season and returned with a cosy success last time in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano for Jean-Claude Rouget and Cristian Demuro.

Some of the other runners for the home team include fellow three-year-old Feed The Flame, while Japan's bid for the Arc rests solely on Through Seven Seas, second behind Equinox last time out.

St Leger hero Continuous has been supplemented for Aidan O'Brien, while the King George one-two Hukum and Westover will clash again.

German raider Fantastic Moon also catches the eye alongside Sir Michael Stoute's Bay Bridge.

4:25 ParisLongchamp - Highfield Princess bids to show Group One class

Later on the card, the Group One Prix de l'Abbaye (4:25) gives Highfield Princess a chance to land another top prize having ran with credit this season.

She ran a touch disappointing last time out at The Curragh but did finish a good second in the Nunthorpe and won at Glorious Goodwood.

Moss Tucker won that Group One race at The Curragh and should go well again, while Coeur De Pierre is the pick of the French having won at this venue, beating Ponntos last month.

5:00 ParisLongchamp - Kinross to deliver for Dettori?

Kinross will bid to give Frankie Dettori a winner in his final ride at ParisLongchamp in the Group One Prix de la Foret (5:00).

It's been another lucrative season for the Ralph Beckett-trained six-year-old, who won a pair of Group One races at Glorious Goodwood and at the Ebor meeting.

Sauterne poses a major threat though, having beaten Big Rock in the Prix du Moulin last time out for Patrice Cottier.

George Boughey's 1000 Guineas winner Cachet returned at Doncaster last time out and will surely improve for that run.

