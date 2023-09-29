Weekend Winners: ‘Ridiculously impressive’ Ace Impact can pass Arc test says Declan Rix

At The Races pundit Declan Rix is keeping it simple with French Derby hero Ace Impact in Sunday’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained three-year-old comes into the ParisLongchamp feature as unbeaten favourite, with five wins from as many starts on a flawless CV that includes French Derby success and a victorious prep run in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano last time.

This will be the deepest contest he has raced in by some margin, taking on a whole host of Group One winners, but in a race that could be short of pace, Weekend Winners pundit Declan Rix thinks Ace Impact could just have too much class for his rivals.

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Tactically, I don't see an awful lot of pace in the race," Rix told the Weekend Winners digital show. "There's two or three of them who like to go forward but on nice ground in my head I'm visualising the year Golden Horn won the Arc.

"It'll be pretty tactical on nice ground - the one worry with Ace Impact is that if he does get too far behind, he can be a little bit gassy.

"I think he's grown up a bit to be fair and races more professionally and I do think pace will help him.

"He was a brilliant winner of the Prix du Jockey Club - the way he quickened and hit the line that day was just ridiculously impressive.

"His numbers in terms of sectionals are just outstanding and he has marginally the best form in the race on the back of that run.

"He has the right profile for the race, a three-year-old colt trained in France, unbeaten in five and from Cracksman.

"There's an awful lot to like about him and people will say he wasn't impressive in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano.

"In his prep run, he had a pacemaker who did an appalling job! In a tactical race, to pick up a nice horse of Joseph O'Brien's in Al Riffa was a good performance.

"He comes here really fresh, Rouget knows how to train a horse for the race and I think he'll have too much class for the likes of Hukum and Westover."