Today on Sky Sports Racing: Newton Abbot, Bath and Newcastle feature on busy Monday

Fresh from the drama of Arc day, there are three domestic meetings to get stuck into on Monday, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.45 Newton Abbot - Skelton, Tizzard & Twiston-Davies clash in feature

The feature at Newton Abbot is a brilliantly competitive Weatherbys Handicap Chase (3.45) starring exciting runners from the powerhouse yards of Dan Skelton, Joe Tizzard and Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Skelton's Jet Plane was an impressive winner at Ludlow in May when last seen and looks capable of defying a 5lb rise.

Tizzard is staying local with three-time Newton Abbot scorer Investment Manager under Brendan Powell and should be suited by a return to a trip further than three miles.

Twiston-Davies' Fantastikas returns with his sights lowered having finished down the field in big handicap chases at Cheltenham and Aintree last spring.

Image: Fantastikas was pitched into top handicap chases at Cheltenham and Aintree in the spring

Tommie Beau is back over fences for Seamus Mullins after giving hot favourite Slate Lane a minor scare here over hurdles last month.

Paul Nicholls used an early-season Newton Abbot fixture to hand a first chase start to King George star Bravemansgame two years ago and follows a similar path now with Imperial Cup winner Iceo, who faces two rivals in the Aubrey Loze Memorial Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (2.15).

Image: Iceo and Bryony Frost on their way to victory at Kempton

2.32 Bath - Hot Fuss tops Novice won by Arrest last year

The mighty Arrest, most recently seen finishing second in the St Leger, landed last year's renewal of the British EBF Future Stayers' Novice Stakes (2.32) when it was moved to Ffos Las.

This year features Tom Dascombe's Hot Fuss, who carries a penalty as the only previous winner in the race, having scored at Salisbury in July before being handed Group Three and Listed tests more recently.

Amo Racing's Dallas Star was in midfield at Royal Ascot in the Chesham before another promising run at Newmarket when last seen in July.

Palace Green was unfancied in a nice novice event at Newbury 10 days ago but we never got to analyse his potential as he unshipped Cieren Fallon leaving the stalls.

Charlie Johnston's Masar filly Flowering is the only debutant in the field but is well-related and worth watching in the market.

6.00 Newcastle - Boughey's Concorde tough to beat

A win here could set up a tilt at a lucrative end-of-season handicap for one of the seven contenders in the Vickers.Bet Weekly Free Bet Club Handicap (6.00).

George Boughey's Concorde, who holds an entry in Newmarket's Old Rowley Cup, arrives in fine fettle having won four of six starts in 2023. His recent Newbury victory saw him win with something to spare and he looks a key player from just a 5lb higher mark.

Fellow three-year-old Vaguely Royal - also in the Old Rowley Cup - goes for the powerful Gosden stable but a sterner threat could come from bottom weight Chillhi, who is two from three on an all-weather surface and ran well here in July.

