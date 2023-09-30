Prix du Cadran: Trueshan trounces rivals in ParisLongchamp after confident ride from Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle got her hands on the Prix du Cadran trophy for the first time after a confident, front-running ride aboard Trueshan at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend.

Doyle missed out two years ago as a suspension sidelined her from the big ride, with James Doyle stepping in on Alan King's staying star.

Keen to make up for that missed opportunity, Doyle set a strong pace at the front of the six-runner field, tracked most of the way by chief rival Emily Dickinson under the legendary Frankie Dettori.

That pair led the way until Dettori's mount showed signs of struggling half a mile from home, with Doyle and Trueshan kicking three lengths clear.

The 6/5 favourite then never looked in danger on the home straight and crossed the line four lengths clear of 40/1 shot Moon Wolf, with Run For Oscar third.

Doyle told Sky Sports Racing: "He was quite exuberant last time and I thought I'd take the bull by the horns and ride him how I wanted.

"He got the better of me a bit last time but he loved it at the front today and we went at a lovely tempo.

"I was quite worried when I walked the track this morning that it might have dried up a bit too much for him but he's a class horse trained by a class trainer, so I shouldn't have been worried."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Doyle said Trueshan's victory in the 2023 Prix du Cadran was made more sweet after missing his previous triumph due to suspension two years ago.

Trueshan's co-owner Andrew Gemmell is already looking forward to sending his star to Ascot for a shot at a fourth successive Long Distance Cup on Qipco British Champions Day, live on Sky Sports Racing on October 21.

"He's a special horse, to win this race twice and to run so well on ground we weren't sure about," Gemmell told Sky Sports Racing.

"Hollie didn't really need to push the accelerator button. Let's hope he can do it all again in three weeks' time at Ascot."

French champion jockey Maxime Guyon produced a fine effort along the rail to deliver Double Major (8/1) to victory in the Group Two Qatar Prix Chaudenay to start Arc weekend.

The pair got first run on the field and held off a strong effort from Dermot Weld's Irish raider Harbour Wind, with the well-fancied Gallerist only managing fifth and suffering just his second defeat of the year.