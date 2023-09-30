Middle Park Stakes: Vandeek makes it a perfect four with Newmarket Group One success under James Doyle

Vandeek demonstrated his class with a tremendously impressive victory in the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Havana Grey colt came into the race unbeaten having landed a Nottingham maiden, the Richmond at Goodwood and the Prix Morny throughout the year.

He was the heavily-backed 5/4 favourite under James Doyle and left the stalls a touch slowly before being tucked in behind rivals in the early stages of the race.

When a gap appeared, Doyle guided him through it and from there he accelerated readily to leave the whole field behind him and triumph by two and a quarter lengths from Task Force, with River Tiber a head further back in third.

"He's beautiful with a wonderful temperament and all of the talent to match," said Simon Crisford. "He's very fast and very good, but the way he was walking around the paddock with his ears pricked, half asleep, is a great testament to his whole preparation from his breeder through to his preparation as a breeze-up horse.

"That race took a lot of winning today, the Prix Morny was an exceptional race. When he hits the front he does tend to idle a bit, he looks around a bit, but I couldn't see anything running him down, so I was pretty hopeful in the last 100 yards."

Of the chances of stepping up to a mile the trainer added: "I don't know whether we need to try to do that, he's a champion over this distance and I think we're going to let the horse tell us as much as he can and we'll take it from there.

"He's a tall, leggy horse and he stands over a lot of ground, he could easily go further."

Vandeek holds an entry for the Dewhurst back at Newmarket on October 14, and Crisford will be guided by the horse in making a decision regarding his involvement.

He said: "Never say never, I think the person that will decide whether he comes back for the Dewhurst is the horse himself. If he tells us he wants to come here then we will.

"We came here pretty confident, we knew we had something special. He's been working exceptionally well and he's been such a kind horse to go with it, everything was great."

Porta Fortuna claims Cheveley Park success

Image: Porta Fortuna races away to win the Cheveley Park under Oisin Murphy

Porta Fortuna came out on top for Donnacha O'Brien in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes.

A 9/2 chance under Oisin Murphy, the Caravaggio filly gravitated towards the centre of the track and travelled in the outer of the two groups throughout the six-furlong Group One.

The field spread across the course in the closing stages and from the middle Porta Fortuna - winner of the Albany at Royal Ascot - was able to accelerate past her rivals to emerge victorious by a length and a half.

Clive Cox might be best known for having the Midas Touch with sprinters but he could have a live candidate for next year's Betfred Derby on his hands after Ghostwriter maintained his unbeaten record in impressive fashion in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes.

Image: Ghostwriter wins the Group Two Royal Lodge under Richard Kingscote

Entering the mile Group Two prize on the back of victories at the July Course and last time out at Ascot, the son of Invincible Spirit added to those successes when taking both a step up in class and trip in his stride.

Having clocked a smart time on his previous appearance, the Jeff Smith-owned colt travelled into contention on his latest outing in menacing fashion before laying down his challenge for glory inside the final two furlongs under Richard Kingscote.

Moving on together with Al Musmak, the 100/30 chance soon got the better of the argument with the eventual runner-up when pulling out plenty and crossing the line with a length and a quarter to spare.

Daniel and Claire Kubler's Astro King pounced late to land the bet365 Cambridgeshire under top-weight.

Image: Astro King (red and white) wins the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket

The six-yar-old gelding was a 20/1 chance under Richard Kingscote and travelled on the inside as the 34-strong field split into several groups down the Rowley Mile.

At one stage the race looked to be happening on the other side, but as Greek Order, the smooth-travelling 5/2 favourite, accelerated down the centre as a gap finally came for Harry and Roger Charlton's hotpot, he took with him the Kubler challenger.

In the final strides the two locked horns and it was Astro King that just put his head down to seal a valuable triumph by half a length under the burden of 9st 12lb.