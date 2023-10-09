Hollie Doyle: Jockey receives one-month suspended ban from BHA after testing positive for traces of Dihydrocodeine

Hollie Doyle has received a one-month suspended ban by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) after testing positive for traces of Dihydrocodeine, a painkiller used to treat an elbow injury she suffered in January.

Doyle tested positive in April this year when she returned from a broken elbow sustained in a fall at Wolverhampton in January.

The jockey says the BHA accept the breach was "innocent and unintended" and is grateful to her family, friends, and employers for their "support and advice over the last five months".

Image: Doyle returned from a serious elbow injury in April

In statement Doyle said: "In April, when returning to ride after my elbow injury, Dr Jerry Hill informed me that I had tested positive for traces of Dihydrocodeine, which is a painkiller used to treat moderate to severe pain.

"I required elbow surgery in February and was prescribed Dihydrocodeine, which I stopped consuming a few days after my operation as it made me feel unwell.

"In April I tested positive on my return to ride, and I stated that I had only been taking Ibuprofen and paracetamol throughout my recovery to control some swelling.

"After some research we found that the contamination came from a packet of ibuprofen which I had purchased when riding overseas, that unknowingly contained small amounts of Dihydrocodeine. The BHA accepts that this was the likely source of the positive.

Image: Hollie Doyle

"The BHA also accept that the breach was innocent and unintended, but due to it being a strict liability case they found it appropriate to impose a one month suspended suspension.

"I'm extremely grateful to my family, friends, and employers for the support and advice over the last five months. We're all very glad it's over."

