Today on Sky Sports Racing: Worcester hosts busy jumps card on Thursday featuring Lady Adare and Glimpse Of Gala

With the Jumps Season Opener just one day away, the Sky Sports Racing cameras head to Worcester on Thursday for a busy seven-race card.

1.55 Worcester - Glimpse Of Gala meets Lady Adare and Space Voyage

Worcester's meeting kicks off with an intriguing renewal of the Roy Northall 40 Years At Worcestershire FA EBF Mares' Novices' Chase (1.55).

Charlie Longsdon's Glimpse Of Gala is the top-rated contender on chase debut having ended last season competing in some high-class handicap hurdles at Cheltenham and Aintree.

Lady Adare is another making her first start over the larger obstacles for Harry Fry. The team will be hoping she can put together a solid run of form after undergoing her third wind operation in as many years.

Olly Murphy is building a strong squad for the new campaign and sends out Space Voyage, who won three in a row between January and April earlier this year.

4.15 Worcester - Cross-Country regular Diesel D'Allier headlines

Richard Bandey's Diesel D'Allier is more regularly seen competing over the Cross-Country fences around Cheltenham but will blow his summer cobwebs away in the UKO Serviced Offices Novices' Hurdle (4.15).

A six-time winner over fences, the 10-year-old remains a novice over hurdles and will be fancied to go well under Harry Bannister.

Emma Lavelle's Doughmore Bay looked good when winning here in May on hurdles debut, beating the reopposing Ikarak and steps up in distance to just shy of three miles.

The Paul Nicholls team are always worth fearing and Kick Up A Storm may well have improved for a long break, a wind operation and a significant step up in trip, having flopped on his only bumper start.

Image: Diesel D'Allier in action over the Cross-Country fences at Cheltenham

3.40 Worcester - Pauling's Gieves faces nine

It is a competitive renewal of the FBC Manby Bowdler Handicap Hurdle (3.40) with several in-form rivals among a field of 10.

Ben Pauling's Gieves has taken a while to get off the mark but, having ran out an impressive 19-length winner here in September, must be feared as he steps up in trip off this 16lb higher mark.

The Tom Lacey-trained Elogio has finished runner-up on all three hurdles starts and his trainer reaches for cheekpieces as he makes his handicap debut under Stan Sheppard.

Steal My Sunshine is another to consider having got off the mark at Uttoxeter in May and a similar effort would see him involved.

Thursday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Worcester all live on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday October 12.