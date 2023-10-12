Frankie Dettori: Italian jockey halts retirement amid plans to continue riding indefinitely in America

Frankie Dettori has cancelled his plans to retire from the saddle later this year and will continue to ride in America as a full-time jockey.

The decorated Italian has enjoyed success in what was supposed to have been his final year - and that has persuaded him to extend his career.

The 52-year-old was set to hang up his saddle at the end of 2023, with his final rides in the UK scheduled to be on British Champions Day next Saturday.

However, a successful 'farewell tour' has prompted the Italian jockey to carry on, primarily in the United States, but also with mounts in the Middle East.

While his full focus is on his move to the USA, Dettori has refused to rule out riding in Britain in the future, including at Royal Ascot.

Courage Mon Ami provided Dettori with a fairytale success in the Ascot Gold Cup earlier this year, as well as Classic victory on Chaldean in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

"I feel I like I still have to get it all out of my system, so the obvious choice for me is to move full-time to America because I had such a good time there over the winter.

Dettori told Sky Sports Racing: "It's been success after success starting with America and then the Guineas, Royal Ascot, York and big winners in France.

"It got to the point that it spiralled out of control in my emotions and I'm not ready to stop.

"I told the world I was going to retire at Ascot and that will be the case in Europe. Because I enjoy California so much, I would extend my career in the USA.

"My kids have all left the house, we've rented the house and it's been in my mind for a few weeks. It'll still be very sad for me saying goodbye to my fans and my beloved Ascot.

"It's a sad day for me but at least I've got something more to look forward to and another challenge.

"It could be three months or three years I don't know. It depends on how well I do and the body and I just felt like I wasn't ready to stop.

"The reason was because of the popularity and success I've had this year - it was very hard to let go.

Image: Frankie Dettori celebrates victory at his final Royal Ascot meeting

"The kids are settled, our house has been rented and I've got myself a visa, which was the big concern. It was a long process to get that but we've got it now. We are good to go."

Asked about riding in the UK again and potentially at next year's Royal Ascot, Dettori added: "I accept that's a question but at the moment I can't see any further than the Kentucky Derby. My goal is to get a decent ride in that. I therefore can't answer the question yet.

"In the past, American jockeys have come over to Royal Ascot to ride for people like Wesley Ward. It would all depend on how it clashes with the American calendar. I am committed to going to America and having a proper go at it there.

"I can't be going backwards and forwards between America and Britain like a yo-yo. That would be impossible.

"I'll tackle the question of riding in Britain again closer to the time. I can't say yes, I can't say no because I don't know. We'll see."