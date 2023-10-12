Persian War Novices' Hurdle: Runner-by-runner guide and expert verdict as the jumps returns on Sky Sports Racing!

The jumps is back on Sky Sports Racing and the curtain-raising Chepstow meeting is headlined by Friday's Persian War Novices' Hurdle.

CAPTAIN TEAGUE

Jockey: H Cobden, Trainer: P F Nicholls

A likeable eight-length point winner for Colin Bowe before being purchased for €70,000, the five-year-old established himself as a useful type with a debut bumper success at Plumpton (2m2f) last December (beating a subsequent two-time hurdle winner in Goodwin Racing back in fourth).

Unusually for the yard, connections decided to take a swing at the Champion Bumper, where the Doyen gelding ran a race full of promise to finish a staying-on third, less than three lengths behind the undefeated A Dream To Share.

The best of the British-trained runners by some way (Queens Gamble next best in 12th), Captain Teague is certainly one of the more exciting hurdling prospects this side of the Irish Sea and represents a yard that has won this seven times in the last 16 renewals.

COLD SOBAR

J: Sam Coltherd, T: W Coltherd

Won at the third time of asking in Irish points and quickly turned out for new yard in a 2m1f maiden hurdle at Newcastle in March, where the six-year-old made all to win by an impressive 13 lengths.

The form of that victory isn't up to much, but he could do little more than beat a previous winner in Sound And Fury by a going-away three and three-quarter lengths under a penalty when returned to the same track the following month.

That second success came over 2m4½f on heavy ground and so it's likely this son of Westerner will be seen to better effect on a softer surface, and possibly over further, but he should at least make this a true test as one of the likely pacesetters on show.

EVERYONESGAME

J: Lilly Pinchin, T: C E Longsdon

Showed promise in three bumper starts (won at Doncaster) before a somewhat disappointing start to life over hurdles at the beginning of last season. Returned after a 132-day break and a wind operation to justify market support in a 2m3½f maiden hurdle at Hereford in April under Lilly Pinchin before returning to the winners' enclosure for the 3lb-claimer at Warwick (2m3f) the following month.

The partnership made it 3-3 when upped in class for a 2m4f handicap hurdle at Worcester in June but found a 6lb rise and drop in distance too much in Market Rasen's Summer Handicap Hurdle last time out, eventually finishing a well-beaten eighth. A return to this intermediate trip looks sure to suit but this is an altogether tougher assignment.

LORD OF THUNDER

J: Brendan Powell, T: Joe Tizzard

Finished runner-up in sole Irish point-to-point for Sam Curling before exchanging hands for £165,000 at Cheltenham's February Sale. The five-year-old made his yard/bumper debut at Stratford in April and did well to finish third after racing keenly in the early stages under Brendan Powell.

The runner-up had already shown a fair level of ability in a similar event at Newbury, while the winner went on to compete in the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree two weeks later (finishing 15 lengths behind Florida Dreams in 12th), so the form certainly has some substance to it.

Even so, this looks to be a fairly big ask for what will be his first start over hurdles and try at the intermediate trip.

MULLINAREE

J: Bradley Harris, T: M F Harris

Switched from John Walsh in the summer of 2022 after three failed attempts in Irish bumpers and showed little improvement in two maiden hurdle starts for new yard. However, the application of a tongue strap nearly had the desired effect at Huntingdon (2m4½f) and Sedgefield (2m4f) before the addition of a first-time hood did the trick in a 2m3f handicap at Fontwell in March under Bradley Harris.

Two more victories followed over course and distance for the partnership before a step up in class at Market Rasen (2m4½f) did little to slow momentum following a comfortable 4¾-length success. The five-timer was completed in more workmanlike fashion at Hexham (2m4f) in June, but this improving seven-year-old has at least earned a shot at this level and is clearly thriving at present.

RESPLENDENT GREY

J: S Bowen, T: Olly Murphy

Made a winning start in a 2m½f bumper at Market Rasen last December, all the more impressive given the ground he made up in the home straight, before failing to repeat the feat under a penalty at Huntingdon (2m) in March.

Connections wasted little time in switching their five-year-old to obstacles, and he travelled far better when scoring at the first attempt in a 2m maiden at Wetherby the following month (beating a subsequent two-time winner in Clody Flyer by 1¾ lengths going away).

The Walk In The Park gelding then successfully defied a penalty in taking fashion some three weeks later in a 2m novice event at Perth (again beating a subsequent winner in Bix Beiderbecke by 16¾ lengths into third) and looks a likely improver for his in-form stable.

ROCK HOUSE

J: Harry Skelton, T: D Skelton

Comfortable winner of a Chaddesley Corbett point-to-point for Francesca Poste, the five-year-old made a winning start for his new yard when landing a 2m bumper at Huntingdon in April under 5lb-claimer Tristan Durrell.

Turned out the following month at Warwick (2m) under a penalty, the partnership then split two Nicky Henderson runners in a close finish, giving the winner 8lb for a 1½-length defeat. The Westerner gelding made his hurdling bow in a 2m maiden at Worcester last month and could hardly have been more impressive in recording an easy 13-length success under Harry Skelton (beating subsequent Huntingdon winner Mr Mackay by 24 lengths into 3rd).

Mentioned as a 'dark horse' for the season by his Worcester partner, he looks a nice prospect both here and for the remainder of the season.

WAY OUT

J: M G Nolan, T: Syd Hosie

Former Irish point winner but failed to win in three attempts in bumpers for new yard before making the switch to hurdles. A promising second in a novice at Taunton (2m3f) in January resulted in a tilt at the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle trial at Cheltenham (2m4f) later that month, but the six-year-old was well found out on that occasion.

Returned to calmer waters, the son of Getaway finally got off the mark at the seventh attempt when winning a 2m4f maiden hurdle at Fakenham in May under Micheal Nolan, before following up two weeks later for Harry Cobden in a handicap at Warwick (2m5f).

Nolan was back in the saddle to bring up the hat-trick at Newton Abbot last month, however, and this in-form front-runner now has another go at this level.

DELLA CASA LUNGA

J: Richard Patrick, T: Clive Boultbee-Brooks

Failed to win in four starts in Irish bumpers, though her latest effort at Limerick (2m) saw her finish second behind the talented Shecouldbeanything, the five-year-old made a promising start to her hurdling career when third at Gowran Park (2m4½f) before falling at the last at Naas (2m3f) when mounting her challenge.

The daughter of Champs Elysees then gained a deserved first success in a 2m novice at Leopardstown, staying on well in the closing stages, and went close to recording a second victory under Phillip Enright in a mares' event at Limerick (2m) three weeks later.

Her final run for Sam Curling at Punchestown (2m4f) produced a career-best effort (1¾-length second to Sandor Clegane), which subsequently saw her sold for £150,000, and she now has her first start for Clive Boultbee-Brooks.

TOM'S VERDICT

Rock House looks to have the ability to feature prominently in the novice division this season for the Skeltons, with similar comments applying to Olly Murphy's Resplendent Grey in handicap company from here on out, but neither has the potential of Captain Teague following his excellent third in the Champion Bumper.

Paul Nicholls has an impressive record in this Grade 2 contest and his latest hurdling prospect appears the likeliest winner, but at around the even-money mark you are having to take a fair bit on trust at this stage of his burgeoning career.

Cold Sobar, Way Out and Mullinaree all arrive with a string of ones next to their name from wins in lesser company, with the latter most likely to pose a genuine threat at this level, but the most interesting contender from an each-way perspective is Clive Boultbee-Brooks' newly-arrived mare DELLA CASA LUNGA.

Already a winner of novice contest at Leopardstown for Sam Curling, the five-year-old ran a career-best effort to chase home Sandor Clegane at the Punchestown Festival prior to her switch and should be able to put that experience to good use in receipt of weight from her rivals.