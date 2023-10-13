Today on Sky Sports Racing: Champion Bumper third Captain Teague set for hurdling debut

Captain Teague was a star in the bumper ranks last year and is pitched in at Grade Two level on his hurdles debut in Friday afternoon's Persian War Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow, live on Sky Sports Racing.

2.10 Chepstow - Captain Teague looks for perfect hurdles start

Friday's feature Grade 2 Persian War Novices' Hurdle (2:10) sees a cracking field of nine - including Champion Bumper third Captain Teague - head to post at Chepstow.

All eyes will be on the Paul Nicholls runner who performed with credit at the Cheltenham Festival and he will head the market as he makes his hurdling debut under Harry Cobden.

The Dan Skelton team field Rock House who impressed when landing a Worcester maiden hurdle last month and will look to capitalise on that fitness and experience edge, while the Milton Harris-trained five-time winner Mullinaree is also worth noting.

1.35 Chepstow - Old favourites clash in veterans' chase

Earlier on the card, the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase (1:35) looks a cracker with 10 old favourites heading to post.

Olly Murphy saddles Thomas Darby, who at the age of 10 has only had four chase starts and should find this easier than when contesting Grade One company at Aintree in April.

Landofsmiles is a seven-time winner over fences and should go close having returned to form with victories at Uttoxeter and Carlisle this summer. The classy Good Boy Bobby is another to note for the in-form Nigel Twiston-Davies team.

6.00 Newcastle - Varian team looking to Gosforth Park

The feature Margaret Macklam Memorial Handicap (6:00) sees Roger Varian's Greatgadian make the long trip up north to headline a field of nine at Newcastle.

The five-year-old will appreciate the drop in class having contested several big handicaps this summer, and if returning to his best, looks well-handicapped off a mark of 87 under Jack Mitchell.

Charlie Johnston's Pillar Of Hope notched another success on the turf at Redcar last month but must replicate that back on an all-weather surface.

Watch every race from Chepstow and Newcastle on Sky Sports Racing on Friday October 13.