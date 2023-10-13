Persian War Novices' Hurdle: Captain Teague impresses on hurdles debut for Paul Nicholls

Champion Bumper third Captain Teague powered clear to provide Paul Nicholls with a ninth Persian War Novices’ Hurdle success at Chepstow on Friday.

In what was a taking hurdling debut against more experienced rivals, Captain Teague cruised into contention between the second and third-last hurdles.

And once jockey Harry Cobden asked his mount to quicken, he pulled away and although idling close home, still managed to win by over nine lengths at the line with Resplendent Grey edging out Rock House by a neck into second.

The winner - cut into 16/1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle - made just one notable jumping error at the fifth-last hurdle but recovered well to record an easy success on Jump Season Opener weekend.

After the race, a delighted Nicholls earmarked the Grade One Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury as a potential option for his star novice, having won the race in the last three years with Hermes Allen, Stage Star and Bravemansgame.

The Champion Trainer told Sky Sports Racing: "It's his first run and he's not been schooled on grass so there's so much to learn mentally and physically.

"It was a nice race to start him in and we were confident he'd run well because he'd shown a high level on form. You can always go for an ordinary novice hurdle and he can only progress from now.

"There's a good novice hurdle at the Newbury meeting or at Sandown - I'd like one run and then go to the Challow Hurdle.

"Ultimately, he's been bought to become a chaser. We were a bit nervous because it's early days but it's all about learning in these novice hurdles."

Image: Harry Cobden and Captain Teague won the Persian War Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow

Good Boy Bobby noses out Aye Right

Earlier on the card, Good Boy Bobby reeled in Aye Right for a dramatic victory in the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase for Sam Twiston-Davies and Nigel Twiston-Davies.

The race was centred around the two old rivals who dominated throughout when a mistake at the third-last fence looked to cost the former any chance of victory.

But despite jumping the last well clear, Aye Right idled on seasonal reappearance under Ryan Mania and allowed the staying-on Good Boy Bobby to get up in the dying strides by a neck, with Cyclop staying on two lengths further back in third.