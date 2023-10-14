Chepstow Silver Trophy: Pyramid Place downs Blow Your Wad and Sonigino to win feature for Milton Harris

Pyramid Place caused a bit of an upset at Chepstow's Jumps Season Opener as the 20/1 shot saw off Blow Your Wad and Sonigino to lift the Wasdell Group Silver Trophy.

Milton Harris' six-year-old came into the race largely under the radar having picked up a couple of lower-level handicap prizes at Cartmel during the summer, but made full use of his race fitness as he ran down a pair of talented rivals.

The well-backed Uncle Bert (11/4 favourite) had made most of the running under Sam Twiston-Davies, but was passed by the strong-travelling Sonigino and Blow Your Wad in the home straight.

The race looked like being between the pair as Harry Cobden and Stan Sheppard traded blows, only for Bradley Harris to appear on their tails.

In the end, Harris' runner pulled a comfortable three-and-a-quarter lengths clear, with Uncle Bert tiring into fourth.

The winning jockey told Sky Sports Racing: "He's won twice this year on heavy ground and he always finishes strong.

"He got confidence passing horses and at the bottom of the home straight they just started coming back to me. He jumped the last well and kept finding well."

Skelton team spoil Knappers Hill's party

Harry Skelton gave Unexpected Party a confident ride to spoil things for hot favourite Knappers Hill on his chasing debut.

Skelton's eight-year-old went six starts over fences without a victory last season, including a couple of graded efforts, and dropped in class for the Listed Happy Birthday Sue Novices' Chase.

Cobden did his best to urge three-time Grade Two winner Knappers Hill forward but Paul Nicholls' runner was always second best.

Image: Unexpected Party made use of his chasing experience to see off Knappers Hill at Chepstow

Thomas team at the double

Stolen Silver showed his class as Sam Thomas' star cruised to victory in the Native River Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old, whose last success came at Grade Two level back in April 2022, pulled well clear and was eased down by Twiston-Davies after a flying leap at the last.

That sealed a comfortable six-length win over Tea Clipper and Emir Sacree, who recovered from a poor jump two out to get third ahead of Eva's Oskar.

Thomas doubled up later on the card as Al Dancer proved too good for his rivals in the John Ayres Memorial Handicap Chase under Charlie Deutsch.

In a race badly hit by non-runners due to the soft ground conditions in Wales, the 10-year-old just had to be kept up to his work to see off the challenge of Nocte Volatus and Walk In Clover.

Harris has had some very nice juveniles in recent seasons and Balboa got off the mark at the third attempt over hurdles in the Champion Hats Juvenile Hurdle under Harry Reed, beating Castelfort by four lengths to initiate a double for the trainer.

Young trainer Harry Derham, former assistant to Paul Nicholls, enjoyed another nice winner as Shared battled to victory over Jilaijone in the Paul Ferguson's Jumpers To Follow 4-Y-O Hurdle.