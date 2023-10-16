Today on Sky Sports Racing: Flat stars in action at Windsor and Yarmouth on busy Monday

There is a double dose of top flat action on Sky Sports Racing this Monday as our cameras head to Yarmouth and Windsor, all live from 1.55pm.

4.15 Windsor - Hat-trick seeker Western Stars takes on in-form rivals

Windsor hosts a quality card for its penultimate meeting of the season, with Jim Boyle's Western Stars arriving seeking a hat-trick in the Ivor Laws Memorial Handicap (4.15).

The four-year-old has been thriving since switching yards and looked well handicapped when winning at Haydock last month, quickly following up with a victory here seven days ago.

Of his in-form rivals, top weight Liseo for Simon and Ed Crisford finally got off the mark at Chelmsford last month, having gone frustratingly close a number of times before that.

Reel Rosie is another who has changed stables in recent times and got her first victory for Hugo Palmer on heavy ground at Chester last time.

Ed de Giles' Alpha Female could be dangerously unexposed at the bottom of the weights having scored at the sixth attempt up at Ayr last month.

3.45 Windsor - Tribal Hunter tops 10 in wide-open contest

The Champions Day On Sky Sports Racing Handicap (3.45) looks a trappy affair with a wide open field of 10 going to post.

Richard Fahey will be hoping Tribal Hunter can get back to form after finishing last of eight at Pontefract when returning from a year off the track.

Prior to that, the son of Sioux Nation had some promising efforts in three starts as a juvenile, including a Hamilton success under today's rider Oisin Orr.

Jack Channon's colt Tiriac has more experience to his name and will likely find the softer ground conditions suitable under Rob Hornby.

Mark Loughnane's Momaer drops in grade after finishing fourth around Chester last month, while Amazonian Dream brings good course form having finished fourth in this year's Sprint Series Final.

1.55 Yarmouth - Saffron Beach's brother handed debut

Image: Adam Kirby rides Saffron Beach to win the Group Three Oh So Sharp Stakes at Newmarket

There are some lofty price tags and impressive pedigrees on show in the British Stallion Studs Ebf Novice Stakes (1.55) at Yarmouth.

One of the most eye-catching of those is Granger Bay, a full brother to Group One star Saffron Beach for the same trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam. Connections went to €450,000 for him as a yearling and they will be hoping for a positive debut effort.

The standard here is set by Martin Dunne's Wolverhampton winner King Of Charm and he carries a 3lb penalty as a result.

Roger Varian also saddles an exciting debutant in the shape of Gracious Leader who cost 250,000gns as a yearling and is out of a French Group Three winner. Dubawi Time, a half-brother to a trio of black-type winners, makes his debut for John and Thady Gosden.

