Hollie Doyle ban: Jockey set to miss Breeders' Cup trip after picking up 7-day careless riding suspension

Jockey Hollie Doyle is set to miss the Breeders' Cup after being hit with a seven-day ban for careless riding.

Doyle was hoping to head to the USA next month and had been lined up to ride her Royal Ascot hero Bradsell in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint and had spoken of her desire to tick another big ambition off her "bucket list" by celebrating a first winner at the meeting in Santa Anita.

She has received the punishment after stewards investigated her ride aboard Rose Light in the penultimate race at Kempton on Monday this week.

Doyle was ruled to have allowed her mount to shift right-handed when insufficiently clear of Neil Callan on Flying Circus causing Callan to "take a significant check to avoid clipping heels". That was subsequently judged to have caused interference to three other riders.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) handed Doyle with a suspension between October 30 and November 4, as well as November 6.

That period includes the Breeders' Cup, all live on Sky Sports Racing on November 3-4, but would mean she can return for an intended ride on Future History in the Melbourne Cup on November 7. Doyle will appeal the ban, which will be heard on October 26