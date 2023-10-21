Today on Sky Sports Racing: Frankie Dettori set for Ascot farewell on epic Champions Day

Frankie Dettori looks to have a string of excellent chances on his Ascot farewell at Qipco Champions Day, live on Sky Sports Racing.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Dettori likened Saturday's Ascot farewell to Harry Kane leaving Tottenham as he prepares to leave British racing behind for a move to the USA.

This weekend's QIPCO British Champions Day, all live on Sky Sports Racing, gives Dettori another opportunity to wave goodbye to his supporters and celebrate a remarkable career which has spanned over 30 years.

Frankie Dettori's possible Ascot rides 1.15 - Trawlerman (Long Distance Cup) 1.50 - Kinross (Champions Sprint) 2.25 - Free Wind (Champions Filles & Mares) 3.05 - Inspiral (Queen Elizabeth II Stakes) 3.45 - King Of Steel (Champion Stakes)

1:50 Ascot - Kinross goes for Sprint crown

If Frankie Dettori is to have a winner this afternoon, it could well be the ultra-consistent Kinross in the Qipco British Champions Sprint (1:50).

Dettori guided Kinross to victory in this race last year and has enjoyed another big 2023, losing little in defeat behind Kelina in the Prix de la Foret.

Vadream is something of an Ascot specialist and could go well for Charlie Fellowes, while Mill Stream (Jane Chapple-Hyam) and Sandrine won the Park Stakes at Doncaster for the Andrew Balding team.

Rohaan loves this venue as well and Ryan Moore keeps the ride after a course success last time out, although would need a personal best at this level.

3:05 Ascot - Paddington to bounce back in QEII?

Paddington was beaten last time out in the Juddmonte International but looks to get back to winning ways in an epic renewal of the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3:05).

The Irish 2000 Guineas hero won the St James's Palace Stakes as well as the Eclipse and Sussex Stakes and rates an excellent chance under Ryan Moore after a near two-month break.

Tahiyra has to be the main danger, getting 3lb from Paddington and has the Matron, 1000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes on her CV.

Nashwa and Hollie Doyle combine and could enjoy this return to a mile, while the French hope is Big Rock and the 2000 Guineas hero Chaldean runs for Frankie Dettori.

3:45 Ascot - Horizon Dore takes in Champion test

In what looks a wide-open renewal of the Qipco Champion Stakes (3:45), the fast-improving French challenger Horizon Dore has been moving up the levels and now runs at Group One level with ground expected to suit.

Mickael Barzalona's charge was an impressive winner of the Prix Dollar last time out, although this is a significant step up in class.

Bay Bridge looks to defend his title here under Richard Kingscote, while the Derby second King Of Steel won at this venue at the Royal meeting.

Mostahdaf also won at Royal Ascot in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and has since won the Juddmonte International - Via Sistina and Dubai Honour are also Group One winners in a superb heat.

