Weekend Winners: Above The Curve a cracking chance at Ascot on British Champions Day!

At The Races expert Declan Rix can’t overlook Above The Curve at double-digit odds in Saturday’s Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot, live on Sky Sports Racing.

One of the more open-looking races on Saturday's card, Free Wind headlines the betting for Frankie Dettori and the John & Thady Gosden team.

But there's a wealth of opposition who have high-class form, including Aidan O'Brien's Jackie Oh and Time Lock ridden by champion jockey William Buick.

YouTube Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Also in opposition is Above The Curve for Joseph O'Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle, who finished close up behind Warm Heart and Blue Rose Cen last time out and that form looks to be some of the best on offer in Saturday's race.

"It's Above The Curve in the Fillies & Mares and I think she's got a cracking chance," Rix told the Weekend Winners digital show.

"She's overpriced at 10/1 and I rate her a 6/1 or 13/2 shot. She's a lovely, straightforward and likable filly and I think there's a lot to like about her.

"She's unexposed over 12 furlongs and has only had one run over 12 and that was last time out in the Prix Vermeille.

"That form has worked out with Blue Rose Cen and I thought she ran well with the ground just a bit too quick for her.

"She's not a filly blessed with speed; she's a galloping filly and she got done for toe but she did stick around late and I think on this ground with juice in it could suit her.

"Whether she wants it this soft is debatable and it will test her stamina but I'm hoping she'll stay the trip.

"She's definitely got a chance on pedigree and there's not a lot of pace in the race so she could go forward in a tactically run race.

Image: Blue Rose Cen crosses the line well clear of her rivals in the Prix de Diane

"I think she's a big player and also got first-time cheekpieces on which the Ballydoyle used when Lumiere Rock won the Blandford Stakes earlier in the season.

"Given all the rain, I want to take on Free Wind - Jackie Oh was high on my list but they ran to a similar level and Above The Curve is over twice the price!"

Watch Qipco Champions Day from Ascot on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Racing.