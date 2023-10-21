Qipco British Champions Day: Frankie Dettori celebrates on Ascot farewell with Long Distance Cup win on Trawlerman

Frankie Dettori's farewell to Britain got off to a perfect start, as Trawlerman battled back gamely for victory in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot.

The Italian is enjoying his final afternoon in European action before moving to America - and the first of his five rides ensured racegoers could enjoy a famous flying dismount.

Trawlerman (9/1) was left in front around half a mile from home in the two-mile affair, as pacesetting Maxident dropped away sharply.

Dettori looked a sitting duck as 11/10 favourite Kyprios reeled him in down the straight, passing him with two furlongs to run, but Dettori had saved something and showed all his skill in mounting another challenge.

Reining his mount back in, he switched to Kyprios' outside and Trawlerman stuck his head out on the line to grab victory.

Reflecting on his victory, Dettori said: "Absolutely nuts! I heard the roar of the crowd and that was special.

"I've beaten one of my greatest rivals there in Ryan Moore on my final day. Sensational.

"He passed me comfortably and I thought he'd go and win by three or four lengths but once he couldn't get away from me, I thought I might have a bit left.

"Trawlerman was a real professional there and a great battler."

Allan celebrates first Group One victory

Dettori quickly went from elation to devastation as favourite Kinross was denied by 40/1 outsider Art Power in the Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes.

Making his fifth appearance in this contest, Tim Easterby's gallant grey was away quickly in the hands of David Allan and soon blazing a trail on the front-end.

Image: Art Power (left) gets up to beat Kinross in the Champions Sprint at Ascot

Having tracked the pace aboard Kinross, Dettori was nudging his mount into contention two furlongs from home, with a repeat of last year's race victory looking likely as the stamina of Ralph Beckett's six-year-old took him to the front inside the final furlong.

However, Art Power refused to lie down and he showed supreme guts to fight back and land a British Champions Day shock and also provide his pilot with a first Group One on British soil.

Allan said: "He winged the gates so I didn't have to do a lot, just sit still and make sure I didn't go too early.

"As Frankie came to me I wasn't too happy and thought I was going to get chinned!

"He dug in really well in the last half furlong and I couldn't believe he got back up.

"He was bouncing today. He's had a few tries in Group Ones and we did wonder if he was ever going to win one."