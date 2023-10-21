Qipco British Champions Day: Big Rock demolishes Queen Elizabeth II Stakes rivals at Ascot for Christopher Head

Big Rock produced a devastating display to win the Group One Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

Christopher Head's French raider arrived rather under the radar, with much of the pre-race focus on market leaders Tahiyra, Paddington and Nashwa.

In the end though, it was a one-horse show as Aurelien Lemaitre took Big Rock forward and set a furious pace.

The pair opened up a healthy eight-length lead, with Tahiyra trying to close the gap at the two-furlong pole under Chris Hayes.

But, there was no catching Big Rock, who just kept galloping on in front and held on to win by six lengths from fellow French runner Facteur Cheval in second, with Tahiyra in third.

Nashwa (sixth), Paddington (ninth) and 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean (10th) all disappointed.

Head said: "That was tremendous! Big Rock always does this, it's crazy.

"What a horse, what a season. He does very well on that type of ground but that was quite impressive, very impressive, what a horse.

"You're always a bit scared that the race is going to close in on you, but we've known him for the whole season and he's always been like this. It's very nice to see him winning this race because it was one of the best mile [races] in Europe.

"I'm very happy for the owner, he's the breeder. I'm very happy, this is such a nice place to win."