Today on Sky Sports Racing: Dual all-weather action on busy Thursday featuring multiple champion jockey Oisin Murphy

Heavyweight trainers including Charlie Johnston, George Boughey and Roger Varian all have runners on good cards at Wolverhampton and Lingfield, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Wolverhampton 6:00 - Middlesex attempts to break maiden

The Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM EBF Restricted Maiden Fillies' Stakes (6:00) features Charlie Johnston's Middlesex, who was an excellent second last time out behind the exciting Tamafana at Kempton.

She has placed on all three starts to date and this looks the most winnable chance to date, although there's a few in opposition worth noting.

Tayala was beaten favourite last time out for the Ed Walker team and like Middlesex, has a handicap mark of 70.

Of the others, Qatar Racing's Tiptoe could improve with Oisin Murphy in the saddle, whilst the Johnston team also unleash Magna Grecia filly Mon Etoile.

Lingfield 1:55 - Veiled Illusion goes under penalty

The James Tate yard will be hoping Veiled Illusion can give weight and a beating to his rivals in the Bet £10 Get £40 At BetMGM Novice Stakes (1:55).

The Kodiac colt won third time up over this course and distance last time and looks to have found a fairly good opportunity to repeat that success.

Ulysses colt Joycean Way has ran moderately in two starts but this looks an easier task, while Christian David placed for the Richard Hannon team last time out at Newmarket.

Three debutants also line up, with Hannon running Siyouni filly Yellow Lemons in the Sullivan Bloodstock colours.

Lingfield 3:40 - Boughey and Loughnane combine with Blessed Boy

Champion apprentice Billy Loughnane combines with George Boughey with Blessed Boy in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Restricted Novice Stakes (3:40).

The Seabhac two-year-old was beaten under two lengths at Southwell on debut and will prove hard to beat if improving on that form.

Richard Kingscore rides Saviour for Hugo Palmer - his third at Salisbury is arguably better form than that of Blessed Boy and will definitely need noting.

Sky Bet odds I Race cards

Watch every race from Lingfield and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday 26 October.