Hollie Doyle blog: Breeders' Cup disappointment with Bradsell and Chelmsford chances!

Our ambassador Hollie Doyle is in action on the All-Weather at Chelmsford City on Saturday evening, with her rides including an improving three-year-old for the in-form Crisford team.

BIG CHANCE FOR IMPROVING CRISFORD GELDING

Simon and Ed Crisford's horses are in excellent form - they're operating at a 21 per cent strike rate - so it's good to pick up the ride on their improving three-year-old LORD MELBOURNE in the Betsi Novice Stakes (6.00) at Chelmsford City on Saturday night.

I'm not drawn great in stall 11 on the son of Wootton Bassett but that shouldn't be too much of an issue over 10f. He's got some solid form and didn't run at all badly in a 12f maiden at Pontefract last time on soft ground.

The winner was going away from them that day so it probably wasn't a bad race. He's up against a few with just as much experience but, if he takes to the surface and gets some luck in running, he's got every chance.

BUSY WEEKEND FOR CORINTHIA KNIGHT

Archie Watson's stable stalwart CORINTHIA KNIGHT was due to run at Wolverhampton on Friday night but will hopefully make a quick reappearance in the Armed Forces Remembrance Raceday Handicap (5.30).

A winner of 17 races already, Ontoawinner's evergreen eight-year-old has been running well in defeat lately and wasn't disgraced in finishing just behind the progressive On Edge at Windsor.

It's a winnable race and we're well drawn in stall three so another All-Weather win is definitely not out of the question.

NICE PROSPECT ARMY LOOKS READY TO PROGRESS

EIGHTH ARMY has been growing and strengthening up all the time and is going to be a nice horse next year, so I'm looking to see some progress from Archie's colt in the CCR Restricted Novice Stakes (5.00).

Middleham Park's son of Land Force was definitely more streetwise at Kempton Park last time on only his second start and is nicely drawn in stall four to take another step forward.

Archie also runs TAMALUK​​ in the Little Leighs Fillies' Handicap (6.30)​. She's become a little disappointing but is capable of more than she's been showing us. The daughter of Dubawi has been dropped another 2lb to a mark of 64 after finishing in the pack over the same 1m trip at Lingfield so I hope she can be competitive this time.

DROP IN TRIP A PLUS FOR STREETSTORM

Christine Dunnett's STREETSTORM​​ ran well for me at Lingfield a couple of starts ago, finishing a close fifth, and is capable of running well in the Racing Welfare Supporting Racing's Workforce Handicap (7.00)​.

I finished a close second on her on the All-Weather when she was trained by Ed Dunlop and think Chelmsford should suit her. She'll appreciate dropping back to 1m and has a decent draw, too.

Image: Hollie Doyle will miss the Breeders' Cup

DISAPPOINTED TO MISS BREEDERS' CUP

I'm naturally disappointed to miss the ride on my Royal Ascot winner Bradsell in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita next weekend after losing my appeal against a seven-day suspension.

It's something I've got to take on the chin. As it stands I'll still be suspended on Breeders' Cup weekend so Luke Morris will now take the ride on Archie Watson's star, who should give a good account of himself, and I wish the team the best of luck!

I've still got plenty to look forward to as I'll now be flying straight out to Australia instead to ride Future History in the Melbourne Cup, en route to Japan where I'll be based with my husband Tom (Marquand) until after Christmas.