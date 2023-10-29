Today on Sky Sports Racing: British runners take in Group One Royal-Oak test including Chester Cup winner Metier

Tashkhan, Novel Legend and Metier will bid to land a French Group One in Sunday’s Prix Royal-Oak, live on Sky Sports Racing.

Harry Fry has long targeted this race with Metier and reports his star stayer in excellent form ahead of this step up in class.

He has been given a break since winning the Chester Cup in May and Saffie Osborne will keep the ride as she searches for a first Group One success.

The seven-year-old will thrive on the heavy going and ought to go close for the Fry team.

Brian Ellison's Tashkhan has been a great servant for Brian Ellison and showed he retains all his ability when finishing third in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket earlier this month.

And the third UK runner is James Fanshawe's Novel Legend - he's won on three occasions this season but will need to improve further.

Group Two winner The Good Man is another to note in a competitive heat for Stephane Wattel, while Double Major is the sole three-year-old in the field and must be feared having progressed to claim the Group 2 Prix Chaudenay on his last start.

He remains with plenty of potential having only had seven starts for Maxime Guyon and Christophe Ferland.

Sky Bet odds I Today's race cards

Watch the Prix Royal-Oak from ParisLongchamp on Sunday 29 October live on Sky Sports Racing.