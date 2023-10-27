Breeders' Cup Turf: Aidan O'Brien's Derby hero Auguste Rodin set for Santa Anita next month

Trainer Aidan O'Brien reports that Auguste Rodin is firmly on course for what is shaping up to be a top-class edition of the Breeders' Cup Turf.

The dual Derby and Irish Champion Stakes winner has enjoyed a break since his victory at Leopardstown, with O'Brien reporting the Deep Impact colt is in good heart ahead of his date at Santa Anita on Saturday week.

The mile-and-a-half contest is also the destination for Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf, as well as Champion Stakes victor King Of Steel.

Image: Auguste Rodin is set to run at the Breeders Cup

Speaking on a Breeders' Cup teleconference, O'Brien said: "We're very happy with him, everything has gone well. He's had a nice long lead up into this race and it's a race we always thought would really suit since the last day.

"Obviously Leopardstown is a flat, left-handed track and we thought and hoped it would set him up nicely for the Breeders' Cup given we've had our eye on it all year. Hopefully everything goes well for the next few days."

The Ballydoyle handler will be well represented in California, with Cherry Blossom and Pearls And Rubies in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, Content (Juvenile Fillies Turf), Johannes Brahms (Juvenile/Juvenile Turf), Mountain Bear (Juvenile Turf), River Tiber (Juvenile Turf), Unquestionable (Juvenile Turf), Warm Heart (Filly & Mare Turf), Bolshoi Ballet (Turf), Broome (Turf) and Aesop's Fables (Turf Sprint) all nominated.

Opera Singer to miss Breeders' Cup

One who will not be travelling, however, is 1000 Guineas fancy Opera Singer, winner of the Prix Marcel Boussac.

"Opera Singer had a busy enough season here," explained O'Brien.

"After her last piece of work she worked very well but was a little bit quiet after it. The season was long here. We just felt to be fair to her, with a few to come next year, it was the best thing to do not to ask her to travel."