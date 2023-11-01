Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield in focus on Wednesday as Change Sings seeks a hat-trick for Eve Johnson Houghton

There are eight competitive races to enjoy at Lingfield this Wednesday, all live on Sky Sports Racingfrom 12.30pm.

2.38 Lingfield - Hat-trick seeker Change Sings the headline act

A classy 10-strong field has assembled for the BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap (2.38) with hat-trick-seeking Change Sings the main attraction.

Eve Johnson Houghton's three-year-old is three from three on the All-Weather in Britain, taking a decent prize at Wolverhampton last month under George Downing. The son of Saxon Warrior should take plenty of beating off this 5lb higher mark.

While Change Sings may still be unexposed and improving, fellow top weight Count Otto is heavily experienced and seeks a 14th career victory from his 72nd start.

David Loughnane and Laura Pearson combined for a memorable Listed success in France on Monday and team up here with recent Wolverhampton winner Kit Gabriel.

The John and Thady Gosden team are always feared and they run Cover Up on the All-Weather for the first time in the Godolphin colours. A winner at Windsor in August, the son of Exceed And Excel steps up to six furlongs after back-to-back defeats in September.

Michael Appleby's Razzam is a course and distance winner but needs to bounce from a below-par effort at Yarmouth last month, while Al Ameen rates a danger after victory on his first start for new trainer James Fanshawe.

Image: Count Otto and Jim Crowley win the bet365 Handicap at Newmarket

3.08 Lingfield - Knebworth faces five in tricky handicap

The BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (3.08) looks a trappy affair with all six runners out of luck on their latest starts.

Richard Hughes' Knebworth earned a shot at Royal Ascot last year after back-to-back victories over this five-furlong trip and gave it a good go up at Haydock last time when second to Roach Power.

Michael Appleby's Bedford Flyer has been steadily dropping in the weights this year and this will be the smallest field of rivals he has faces in a long while.

Haymaker tries the All-Weather surface for the first time and needs to bounce back from a poor effort at Salisbury last month, while Celsius, Alexi Boy and Angle Land complete the line-up.

Image: Bedford Flyer in winning action at York

1.00 Lingfield - Newmarket winner Accumulate sets the standard

A host of well-bred individuals feature among a field of 10 for the Bet 10 Get 40 At BetMGM Novice Stakes (1.00), headed by the Roger Varian-trained Accumulate.

Bought for 170,000 guineas as a yearling, the son of Calyx built on a promising debut at Ascot with victory at Newmarket in September under Ryan Moore.

John and Thady Gosden field two contenders, with Kieran Shoemark seemingly opting for the once-raced Majed - a runner-up at Leicester - over debutant Roi De France, a son of Sea The Stars.

Frankel colt Ghostlore, a half-brother to the talented Duke Of Hazzard, makes a first start for Simon and Ed Crisford.

