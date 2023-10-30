James Doyle: Group One winner to leave Godolphin next year and join powerful new owners Wathnan Racing

Multiple Group One winner James Doyle will leave his role with Godolphin next year to be first jockey for Gold Cup-winning owners Wathnan Racing.

Wathnan burst onto the British racing scene this year, enjoying a number of big-race successes, including with Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami and Queen's Vase star Gregory.

With the promise of a number of new recently-purchased horses to run in the coming years, Doyle has announced the switch, ending his role as the traditional number two to William Buick at Godolphin.

Doyle tasted Classic success in Godolphin's famous blue colours, winning last year's 2000 Guineas aboard Coroebus and won the 2022 Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot on Charlie Appleby's Naval Crown.

The 35-year-old has ridden just twice for Wathnan before but steered Ballymount Boy to victory in the Listed Prospect Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday.

Image: Doyle lifts the 2000 Guineas trophy at Newmarket

"It is a tremendous honour for me to sign for Wathnan," said Doyle, in a statement released by Wathan Racing on Monday. "It's an amazing opportunity for me going forward with His Highness Sheikh Tamim's Wathnan Racing and I'm greatly looking forward to working with Olly Tait, Richard Brown and the rest of the team.

"I want to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, Charlie Appleby and everyone at Godolphin for the unstinting support they've given me over the last nine years. It's been a wonderful time and I have enjoyed literally every moment. But this is an incredible new venture and I can't wait to get started in January."