Today on Sky Sports Racing: Duo of top-class meetings on Thursday with Wolverhampton and Newcastle action

It's dual all-weather action on Thursday afternoon with racing from Newcastle and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.15 Newcastle - Recent winners clash at Gosforth Park

Explorers Way is one of three recent winners who go head to head in the BetMGM: It's Showtime Handicap (6:15).

Brian Ellison's four-year-old should have more improvement on this surface after winning here last month and ought to head the market under Ben Robinson.

The Tim Easterby-trained Vince Le Prince scored for the second time when landing a Catterick handicap last month and has only been raised 1lb, while Jim Goldie saddles Kelpie Grey who got off the mark at the 10th attempt at Ayr in October.

2.45 Wolverhampton - Classy veteran Muscika back for more

David O'Meara's Muscika is nine now but has returned to some form of late and goes in the Find More Big Deals At Betuk Handicap (2:45).

A neck second at this track in August was followed up by victory at Epsom, although he has not been seen since.

Digital has dropped markedly in the weights although got back on track with a win last time out for Karl Burke and Brandon Wilkie.

Sky Bet odds I Today's cards

Watch Newcastle and Wolverhampton on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday November 2.