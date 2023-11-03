Today on Sky Sports Racing: European contenders headline Breeders' Cup Future Stars Friday

The UK and Irish runners have been in Santa Anita all week and it’s the two-year-olds who will look to shine on Breeders’ Cup Future Stars Friday, live on Sky Sports Racing.

9.00 Santa Anita - Big Evs bids for fairytale Appleby victory

Mick Appleby's Big Evs has danced every dance this season and bids to land a huge prize in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (9:00).

The son of Blue Point has already won at Listed, Group 3 and Group 2 level and although this is a potential first Group 1, he's had several of these behind him this year.

Of the others, George Weaver's Crimson Advocate heads the opposition having won two of her three starts including the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot back in June and must defy a break under Johnny Velazquez.

Stablemate No Nay Mets warmed up for this with victory at Colonial Downs while Norfolk winner Valiant Force is the pick of the remainder.

Cherry Blossom also can't be ruled out for the formidable Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore combo.

10.20 Santa Anita - Crisford team aiming for Fillies' Turf glory

Simon & Ed Crisford's Carla's Way showed great pace when landing the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket last month and should be suited by the step up to a mile in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (10:20).

Porta Fortuna has been a star for her trainer Donnacha O'Brien this season winning at Royal Ascot before landing the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket - this step up to a mile is an unknown and must be taken seriously despite the step up in distance being an unknown.

Aidan O'Brien & Ryan Moore team up with Content who improved to score at Group 3 level and deserves her chance in this grade.

Of the home team, She Feels Pretty in unbeaten in two starts for Cherie DeVoux whilst Chad Brown's Hard To Justify has also won both starts to date.

11.40 Santa Anita - O'Brien with three big runners in Juvenile Turf

Aidan O'Brien has three live chances in the feature Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (11:40) with Ryan Moore opting to ride the classy River Tiber.

He was successful on his first three starts this season including landing the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot but has been beaten in Group 1's the last twice and steps up to a mile for the first time.

Image: Ryan Moore looks across to see River Tiber has just edged out Army Ethos in the Coventry

Frankie Dettori gets the spin on stablemate Unquestionable, who bounced back to form when second behind Rosallion in the Group 1 Prix Jean Lagardere, whilst Listed winner Mountain Bear is the outsider of the three and stall 12 will make life tricky for him.

Elsewhere, Agate Road has won his last two for Todd Pletcher and Michael McCarthy runs the unbeaten Endlessly.

Others

9.40 Santa Anita - Juvenile Fillies where Tamara will be a warm order.

11.00 Santa Anita - Juvenile where Locked will be fancied for Todd Pletcher.

