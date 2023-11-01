Peter Fornatale's Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf runner guide and verdict from Santa Anita

Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore, and the Coolmore team have been the key figures in the Prevagen Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf, which is live on Sky Sports Racing at 11.40pm on Friday.

They have won five runnings of the race and arrive this year with a strong chance to make it six with their trio of runners. It is never easy to win a Breeders' Cup race, though, and the US presents some good challengers from both coasts. Let's look at the field runner-by-runner to learn more.....

AIR RECRUIT

Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Arnaud Delacour

Showed some class blowing away a full field in the Laurel Futurity. The overall figure was slow though he did run into the fastest part of the race. Several have come back from there to improve their final figures slightly, though not enough to make me think the final time figure was wrong in the Futurity. I wouldn't rule out a late charging finishing into third or fourth at a very big price (40-1+).

RIVER TIBER

Ryan Moore | Aidan O'Brien

Was hyped to the moon early in the season and he lived up to that hype, annexing the 20-runner Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot against the best two-year-olds we'd seen at that point at short odds.

He's had two solid runs since against the excellent Vandeek and I generally think if you can get six furlongs at Ascot, you can get this distance around two turns at Santa Anita. Adding to his appeal is that he wasn't really discussed for this race ahead of the pre-entries, which suggests he's thriving at home. A major player.

TOK TOK

John Velazquez | Graham Motion

Looked a sleeper contender for this off his run in the Kitten's Joy at Colonial. His last run was a well-held fifth in the Bourbon. Graham Motion has won Breeders' Cup races before with horses that were in theory "too slow", so I wouldn't argue too much with someone wanting to keep this one on side at wild odds, but it's hard to make a fundamental case for him.

CAN GROUP

Flavien Prat | Mark Casse

Was a big long shot in the Bourbon Stakes where he came from the absolute close to just get home on top in near miraculous fashion. Between the improbability of that result and the tepid final time figure, I think it's safe to say he's got something to find against the North American opposition, let alone the O'Brien flotilla.

MY BOY PRINCE

Joel Rosario | Mark Casse

Has run a couple of decent turf races in a row but the most intriguing bits of form are his synthetic sprints. In the Simcoe Stakes in August, he ran a 95 figure, faster than all of these rivals.

But the subsequent turf runs, nice as they are, don't give much hope of getting back to that number. He could be loose on the lead in here and give backers at least a run for their money.

STAY HOT

Antonio Fresu | Peter Eurton

Stepped up big time in his first turf start, improving his figure and winning easily. That was against straight maidens and this is about as big a class rise as you can realistically imagine a horse making. An outsider, but quite possibly an outsider with a future.

AGATE ROAD

Irad Ortiz Jr | Todd Pletcher

Has run winning races in all three starts. His most recent run was a nice win in the Grade 2 Pilgrim, but it was done in a slow time with a great set-up. He's going to need to do a lot more to trouble the best of these.

Image: Bucanero Fuerte (far) holds off Unquestionable to win the Railway Stakes

UNQUESTIONABLE

Frankie Dettori | Aidan O'Brien

Has been a darling of the time men for quite some time. He went very close in the Railway Stakes, a race he probably should have won, but that form looked better after the well-regarded Bucanero Fuerte came back to win the Phoenix on a day when Unquestionable seemed off form.

Unquestionable bounced back in a big way in the Largardere, finishing within a length off the freakish Rosallion on good ground (ignore the official listing there). This is a horse that can easily win a typical running of this race on form and figures.

ENDLESSLY

Juan Hernandez | Michael McCarthy

Is an interesting candidate for the home team. He's three from three, all by open lengths, with an improving speed figure pattern. He's got the speed to stay in touch, and a solid closing kick. His trainer, Michael McCarthy, is underrated and has tasted Breeders' Cup success before. He's got an on-the-board chance at double-digit odds. Shop around, as prices were ranging from 10-1 to 16-1.

FULMINEO

Tyler Gaffalione | Arnaud Delacour

Split Agate Road and Liam's Journey in the Pilgrim, posting a new top figure and showing some gameness going for a split late. He's definitely a better animal on turf but hard to support against this level of competition at this stage.

LIAM'S JOURNEY

Manuel Franco | Michael Maker

Finished in a dead-heat for third in the Pilgrim. He's still a maiden, and while he shows an improving figure pattern, it's doubtful that he's up for a test like this.

MOUNTAIN BEAR

Dylan McMonagle | Aidan O'Brien

Is a subtly-interesting contender in here. His last run was in the Star Appeal at Dundalk, a race that produced the winner of this race back in 2015. And like Hit It a Bomb, Mountain Bear ran his race in fast time with a significant late sectional upgrade, suggesting the added ground will be no issue.

While he lacks the class and star power of his more fancied stablemates, he goes with a big chance, making me think O'Brien could end up with the first three home in a Breeders' Cup race for the second time.

GRAND MO THE FIRST

Hector Berrios | Victor Jr Barboza

Was well held by Endlessly in the Zuma Beach. His previous runs were both sprinting on synthetic and it may be that he's just better on that surface. A big long shot any way you slice it.

CARSON'S RUN

Dylan Davis | Christophe Clement

Has excellent form for a North American runner. An impressive winner of the Summer Stakes last time, that run has since been franked by My Boy Prince's win in a Canadian-bred stake. Before that, he was really good in the With Anticipation at Saratoga where he made a bold run from out of position.

One of two North Americans that stand above the other locals, he'll still need a career best to beat the Irish runners. And he drew in the car park, diminishing my interest further.

PETER FORNATALE'S VERDICT

I like RIVER TIBER quite a lot. Feels significant that Ryan Moore chooses this surprise BC entrant and I can only assume that means he's thriving.

One North American runner I'd love to use in exotics combinations is Endlessly, but I truly wouldn't be surprised by a Ballydoyle 1-2-3 and I'll play exactas and trifectas using those three numbers accordingly keying River Tiber.