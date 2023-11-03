Weekend Winners: Mostahdaf vs Auguste Rodin in Breeders' Cup Turf thriller live on Sky Sports Racing

The Weekend Winners team are back with a special look at Saturday’s Breeders’ Cup card, plus their best bets from Ascot and Wetherby.

A cracking renewal of the Breeders' Cup Turf has attracted particularly attention as European superstars Auguste Rodin, Mostahdaf and King Of Steel all feature at the top of the market.

Mostahdaf arrives at Santa Anita having skipped the Qipco Champion Stakes due to ground concerns, while Aidan O'Brien's dual Derby hero Auguste Rodin has been lined-up for this since winning the Irish Champion Stakes in September.

At The Races expert Declan Rix…

"I can't wait for this race - it's an absolute smasher. Whatever you're doing on Saturday night, you've got to tune into Sky Sports Racing to watch this.

"I love Mostahdaf and I really don't think this horse gets the credit he deserves.

"He was brilliant in Saudi Arabia at the start of the season and then went to Royal Ascot and made Luxembourg look like a Listed horse.

"I don't think he was quite as good at York but the form is just as good, beating Paddington and Nashwa.

"The worry is potentially the trip and the draw in nine could be better as well but he comes here from a two-month break and he's tactically versatile so I think he should be a strong favourite."

Image: Auguste Rodin and Ryan Moore win the Irish Champion Stakes

Host Kate Tracey…

"I've been trying to take on Auguste Rodin all season with varying degrees of success and I'm going to be doing it again with the horse I wanted to side with in the Champion Stakes, Mostahdaf.

"I'm not too perturbed by the trip because he won over a mile and a half at Kempton in September last year."

BetVictor's Sam Boswell…

"I'm going to burst your balloon here. I would be having sleepless nights about the draw for Mostahdaf.

"My selection, Auguste Rodin, looks to have the race set up perfectly for him. He's in stall five and should get a lovely run at them.

"I think there is still more to come and he's had a great campaign."

