Breeders' Cup: Unquestionable beats stablemate Mountain Bear in Aidan O'Brien 1-2 in Juvenile Turf after River Tiber scratched

There was no River Tiber, but Aidan O'Brien still enjoyed a one-two in the Prevagen Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf as Unquestionable led home Mountain Bear.

There was a change of plan when stablemate River Tiber was unable to compete in the contest on veterinary advice, meaning Ryan Moore took the ride on Unquestionable in place of Frankie Dettori.

The former horse was expected to be a contender, but in his absence it was Unquestionable who strode to a decisive success as Mountain Bear was steered to the runner-up spot by Dylan Browne McMonagle.

Mountain Bear left the track in the horse ambulance but McMonagle was hopeful of a positive outcome, telling Daily Racing Form: "He was a little bit off in the front but he'll be fine."

Image: Ryan Moore celebrates atop Unquestionable after winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

Of the winner, Moore said: "I was very happy at every stage. We thought a lot of him and River Tiber coming here and we expected to get a 1-2, just with different horses.

"I feel sorry for Frankie missing the ride but the cards fell for me today."