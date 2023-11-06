Today on Sky Sports Racing: Plumpton, Hereford and Wolverhampton all live on busy three-card Monday

There is a double helping of jumps action to enjoy this Monday on Sky Sports Racing, plus nine races on the All-Weather at Wolverhampton, all live from 12.50pm.

2.37 Plumpton - Cobblers Dream tops nine in feature

A competitive renewal of the Mannok Build GB Ltd Handicap Hurdle (2.37) features former Cheltenham Festival runner-up Cobblers Dream at the head of the weights.

Ben Case's seven-year-old has not been seen since failing to defend his Lanzarote crown at Kempton in January, following a unsuccessful attempt at chasing.

The high-quality field also includes recent Chepstow Silver Trophy winner Pyramid Place for Milton Harris, who will be hoping that victory at 20/1 was no flash in the pan.

Sheena West's Mr Freedom has been in fine form all year, finishing fifth in the Boodles at Cheltenham and returning from a productive Flat campaign this summer to be a good second behind Soul Icon at Fontwell last month.

Joe Tizzard and the Gold Cup-winning Brocade Racing team are represented by Newton Abbot scorer Western General, who could be nicely treated off a mark of 115 under title-chasing jockey Sean Bowen.

Meanwhile, course and distance scorer Lord Baddesley ought to be feared as he switches back to the smaller obstacles.

Image: Pyramid Place won the Silver Trophy at Chepstow last time out

2.50 Hereford - Bonttay back in action for O'Brien

Fergal O'Brien has always thought highly of dual Cheltenham bumper winner Bonttay and she rather confirmed that promise at the end of last season with a valuable success up at Kelso.

The team will be hoping for yet more improvement from the six-year-old as lshe reappears as top weight in the Best Odds Guaranteed At PlanetSportBet Mares' Handicap Hurdle (2.50) at Hereford.

She faces 11 rivals including Harry Derham's Wincanton scorer Puffin Bay and Jane Williams' course and distance winner Jaminska.

Ben Clarke's Ooh Betty looked smart when winning at Ludlow and Uttoxeter in May, but was below-par back at Ludlow last month and needs to bounce back.

Image: Paddy Brennan salutes the Cheltenham crowd after victory on Bonttay

7.30 Wolverhampton - Stonking returns for Main and Ghiani

The BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap (7.30) headlines an epic nine-race card at Dunstall Park and features 11 runners.

Heather Main's Stonking comes into this contest after winning at Newbury last time out in late July. The gelding by Farhh beat subsequent winner Daphne May on that occasion and he still looks unexposed despite a 7lb hike in the weights.

Percy Willis makes his return to the racecourse only seven days after finishing a neck second at Newcastle, while Way Of Life is another who comes here on the back of a runner-up effort although the Johnny Portman-trained runner has been given four weeks to get over that last run.

