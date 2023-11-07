Lexus Melbourne Cup: Without A Fight lands Flemington prize for Mark Zahra; Willie Mullins' Vauban well-beaten

It was no joy for Willie Mullins' star Vauban in Australia as Without A Fight stormed home to complete a big-race double in the Lexus Melbourne Cup at Flemington.

The Anthony and Sam Freedman-trained runner won the Caulfield Cup on his previous run and followed up in style under Mark Zahra in the two-mile Group One.

Previously trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, Without A Fight finished 13th in the Melbourne Cup last year, but 12 months on, he was a clear-cut victor.

Image: Ryan Moore and Vauban ahead of the Melbourne Cup

The Willie Mullins-trained Vauban was sent off favourite for the race and Ryan Moore appeared to have bagged a nice position on the inside rail, settling in fifth place as Serpentine - winner of the 2020 Derby but now trained in Australia - set out to make all.

Hollie Doyle, who was making her Melbourne Cup debut, raced prominently aboard Future History, but straightening up for home, the early pacesetters were starting to feel their efforts.

Ryan Moore switched Vauban out to challenge and he briefly looked to get his head in front two furlongs from home, only for his stablemate Absurde to swoop around his outside and grab the initiative.

However, Zahra was stoking up Without A Fight down the middle of the track and he hit the front a furlong out, fairly sprinting home to pull clear of another former British runner Soulcombe in second and Sheraz in third.

Without A Fight was the first horse since Ethereal in 2001 to complete the Caulfield-Melbourne Cup double, while Zahra is the first rider since Harry White in 1978 and 1979 to win successive Melbourne Cups on different horses having partnered Gold Trip last year.

"I thought the biggest opposition was my horse himself for being too keen," Zahra said.

"Coming out the barriers cold, he's a horse that settles much better on the fence, tucked away with all the horses around him, so I got him to the fence and he went to sleep straight away. I was following three great jockeys in Damien Oliver, James McDonald and Ryan Moore.

"It's all about plotting the right path and I got to where I want to be. Last year I got a scare at the 200 (metre mark), at the 400 (this year) I thought I'm just home here."

Image: Zahra kisses the Melbourne Cup trophy after riding Without A Fight to win

Zahra, who opted to ride Without A Fight over eventual 17th Gold Trip, said he felt in great shape and took a relaxed approach to the race.

He added: "I got it right for the Caulfield Cup and I have tried to keep it since then… you don't want to think about the race too much, but you also have to do a bit of homework."

Sam Freedman said he was positive going into the Melbourne Cup after Without A Fight's performance in the Caulfield Cup.

"I was pretty confident. He actually had a better lead-up to this race then he did for the Caulfield Cup," he said.

"Mark didn't know this but his lead-up was not perfect going into it so when he won it was a real sort of, this horse might be something pretty freakish."

It was Freedman's first Melbourne Cup win, training the horse alongside his father Anthony. He is the nephew to Lee Freedman who trained three-time Melbourne Cup winner Makybe Diva.

"It's pretty special, my great, great, great grandfather was a jockey and we gradually got a bit taller from there, he won three Melbourne Cups and then Lee obviously has won five, so it was nice to win one," he added.

Doyle felt Future History had failed to see out the trip on the day. She said: "He ran really well, got a nice pitch and got into a beautiful rhythm, I just think it tested his stamina late."

