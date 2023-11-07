Fleur De Lys Stakes: Queen Aminatu and Safety Catch bring up Lingfield double for Cieren Fallon and William Haggas

It proved a good afternoon for Cieren Fallon and William Haggas at Lingfield as they won both Listed races on Tuesday’s card.

Queen Aminatu proved just too good for Potapova in the Listed Fleur De Lys Stakes, swooping late to win by a head at the line.

Potapova finished second under Richard Kingscote while Al Agaila was a further neck back in third for James Doyle.

And Fallon backed that win up in the following race, the Listed River Eden Fillies Stakes, this time holding off the late charge of Divine Jewel with Safety Catch, again in the famous Oppenheimer silks.

This time it looked like they would be denied in the closing stages, but rallied late with Wynter Wildes a length further back in third.

Speaking after the first success, Fallon admitted he was expecting a big run from the four-year-old Muharrar filly.

'I was very hopeful!'

He told Sky Sports Racing: "She's been very good and I'm lucky to have been partnered with her so many times in my career.

"It was a great training performance to get her back and I'm blessed to be part of a stable in such good form.

"I was very hopeful - she's clearly the best filly in the race. I was eight lengths off the pace with all that ground to make up, I'm very lucky."