Fighting Fifth Hurdle: Love Envoi team eye Constitution Hill clash at Newcastle next month

Love Envoi could be tasked with taking on the all-conquering Constitution Hill if she makes her return in Newcastle's BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle next month.

It was thought Harry Fry's stable star would not be seen until the new year, having suffered an injury when racing at the Punchestown Festival in the spring.

However, having returned to training at Fry's Dorset base, connections are keen to take their chance at Gosforth Park on December 2, providing the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate-owned seven-year-old is giving the right signals in her homework.

Image: Honeysuckle and Love Envoi battle it out in the Mares' Hurdle

"It is definitely a possibility and it was a race we earmarked when we got her back going this year," said Fehily.

"Obviously, she got started a little bit later this year and Harry will see how she is training, and if he is happy with her, we may go there.

"It will be down to what Harry thinks, how she is doing and whether she is ready to go there. It will definitely be a decision that will be left until closer to the time, I would say."

A Cheltenham Festival winner in her own right, taking on the reigning Champion Hurdle winner holds no fears for the Love Envoi team, with their eight-time scorer proving she is more than game for a battle with the best when a brave second to Honeysuckle at Prestbury Park in March.

"Constitution Hill looks exceptional but somebody has to finish second to him and hopefully it might be us," continued Fehily.

"If you are not in, you can't win, but she's been a wonderful mare and we'll only run if Harry is happy with her. If he is happy, we will take our chance and it is a great race to be involved in."