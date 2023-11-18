Today on Sky Sports Racing: Regal Reality stars among super seven in Churchill Stakes at Lingfield

There is a typically classy gathering of stars for Churchill Stakes day at Lingfield, plus jumping from Uttoxeter and All-Weather action at Wolverhampton, all live on Sky Sports Racing from 11.15am.

2.36 Lingfield - Regal Reality features for Stoute in Churchill Stakes

Number seven of an epic nine-race card, the Listed BetUK Churchill Stakes (2.36) features a quality field of seven, headed by Sir Michael Stoute's Regal Reality.

The eight-year-old has been a picture of consistency for his connections, showcased by a brilliant runner-up effort behind Mutasaabeq in the Group Two Joel Stakes last time out.

The Godolphin colours are represented by two runners in Charlie Appelby's Blue Trail, the mount of James Doyle, and Forest Of Dean for John and Thady Gosden.

The former won twice on the All-Weather last year and was last seen in April so is fascinating on return from a 214-day break.

Andrew Balding's Foxes Tales has also had a break since a couple of disappointing spins on the turf earlier this year, while Sir Busker needs a significant improvement from his latest outing in the Darley Stakes.

Tyrrhenian Sea (Roger Varian) and Rousay (Richard Hannon) compete the line-up.

One to watch! Lanfranco (12.15pm) - Frankel colt out of Coronet, named after Frankie Dettori, debut for the Gosden team at Lingfield.

3.11 Lingfield - Appleby's Mischief Magic sets the standard in Golden Rose

It could be a good afternoon for Godolphin with Mischief Magic a hot favourite to land the Listed BetUK Golden Rose Stakes (3.11).

Charlie Appleby's runner looked good when winning at Kempton last month and is a former Grade 1 winner having picked up the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint title at Keeneland last year.

Recent Kempton winner Willem Twee will need to improve on that effort if Mischief Magic is on top form, but James Fanshawe's four-year-old seems to relish the All-Weather surface.

Last year's winner Summerghand has had a typically busy season and perhaps showed signs of that in recent starts at Ayr and York.

William Haggas' Pink Crystal is a danger when she is on song and ran well when third at Ascot in Group Three company last time, while Tacarib Bay arrives fresh from last weekend's Listed success at Newastle.

Image: William Buick rides Mischief Magic to victory over Dramatised in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keenelend

1.37 Uttoxeter - Booster Bob stars on hurdles-only card

The recent wet weather may have claimed the chase course at Uttoxeter, but there are still six races to enjoy, including the QuinnBet Novices' Hurdle (1.37).

Olly Murphy's Booster Bob is the star attraction having looked good when winning on hurdling debut here last month.

The trainer's Strong Leader won this contest last year before finishing runner-up in a Grade One at Aintree later that season.

Letthedustsettle won a Hutton Rudby point-to-point contest before joining the Tom Lacey team but will need to improve on his sixth at Wetherby earlier this month, while Donald McCain's Wild Grouse scored on his third point start and the market can guide on his rules debut.

Saturday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Lingfield, Uttoxeter and Wolverhampton all live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, November 18.