Jockey Jamie Moore 'in good spirits' after Lingfield fall as he faces spell on sidelines

Jamie Moore will be out of action until the new year following injuries suffered in a nasty fall from Mi Sueno at Lingfield on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old was about to mount a serious challenge aboard Paddy Butler's four-year-old in the two-mile Favourite Goes 7 Days A Week Handicap Hurdle when taking a heavy fall at the second last, which left Moore with a fractured vertebra as well as broken ribs and a broken nose.

With his recovery involving six weeks in a neck brace, the rider will be sidelined during the busy Christmas period, while in the immediate future, his father Gary Moore has had to find a replacement for stable stalwart Goshen ahead of the defence of his Coral Ascot Hurdle title, with Niall Houlihan taking the ride on Saturday.

"He's doing well and hopefully will be coming out of hospital today," said Gary Moore.

"I went to see him last night and he was in good spirits with himself.

"Obviously he has a neck brace on and that's on for six weeks, so he won't be doing much for the next six weeks. He's as good as could be expected."

Image: Jamie Moore partnered Goshen to victory in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot last year

Jamie is not the only member of the Moore family in the wars with his brother and leading Flat jockey Ryan Moore forced to give up his ride on defending champion Vela Azul in Sunday's Japan Cup.

The 40-year-old was stood down after hurting his back in a fall at Kyoto last Sunday and has been replaced on Kunihiko Watanabe's six-year-old by Hollie Doyle.